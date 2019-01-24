Good City’s new downtown brewery is open for business

Milwaukee-based Good City Brewing LLC has quietly opened its new downtown production facility and taproom at the Entertainment Block near the Fiserv Forum.

Good City is the first tenant to open on the strip, which spans Vel R. Phillips Avenue between West Highland and West Juneau Avenues.

“We’re excited for this to become the craft beer spot in Milwaukee for a town that loves its beer,” Good City co-founder Dan Katt said.

The taproom has been semi-operational since last weekend, opening its doors after Marquette University and Bucks basketball games, but its official soft opening is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25.

Full operations, with extended hours and food service, will begin early next month, but until then, the brewery will open daily at 4 p.m. serving beer only. Additional details will be announced within the coming days.

The 11,000-square-foot space has a total capacity of 550. The main floor, with seating for 200 people, includes a dining area, open kitchen, and a 32-tap bar. The second floor houses a private and public event space, dubbed Good City Commons, that can fit up to 350 people and is complete with city views and an outdoor patio overlooking the Entertainment Block.

Good City will focus its production efforts at the new brewery on wild ales, which will be ready to serve this fall. The beer will ferment for six months in 10-barrel oak tanks located in the Oak Room, which doubles as a private dining space for up to 20 people.

The facility will also be home to Good City’s one-barrel pilot brewing system, which will be on display in the taproom.

“Not only will having a pilot system be incredibly valuable from a R&D perspective as we gauge which beers to ramp up at our Farwell facility, but it will also provide our customers with the opportunity to participate in the creative process by sampling experimental batches on tap,” said co-founder and brewmaster Andy Jones.

Food offerings at the brewery will include popular dishes from Good City’s flagship location on Milwaukee’s East Side, as well as new items including gas-fired pizza.

The Bucks’ have secured national “eatertainment” chain Punch Bowl Social and Milwaukee-based bar and lifestyle brand Drink Wisconsinbly as the other two tenants for the Entertainment Block. Both are slated to open by spring.