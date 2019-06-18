Fred’s Frozen Custard will be sold later this year

New owners intend to preserve longtime neighborhood staple

by

June 18, 2019, 1:43 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/food-beverage/freds-frozen-custard-will-be-sold-later-this-year/

Longtime eatery and drive-in Fred’s Frozen Custard and Grill in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights neighborhood will soon have new owners, but the 52-year-old concept is tapped to remain a neighborhood favorite.

Sam Kassel and Alex Ogden plan to buy the business and its 4726 W. Vliet St. property this fall from current owners Jim and Carol Carter, who plan to retire after operating Fred’s for the past nine years.

Kassel and Ogden have applied for a $250,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation to help fund that purchase and to make minor improvements to the building. MEDC will review the loan request during a June 19 meeting.

Despite the change in ownership, Fred’s overall appearance and beloved concept will stay the same, Kassel said.

“We really want to keep it as the neighborhood gem that it is,” she said.

Residents of the Washington Heights area, the couple had always been interested in taking over the popular burger and custard shop. So when the business went up for sale earlier this year, they seized the opportunity to become Fred’s fifth generation owners, she said.

The couple also owns Milwaukee-based FourOneFour Events, which plans events for area nonprofit organizations and hosts 5K runs throughout the state.

Kassel said she is planning a few additions to Fred’s menu, such as soups during winter months and vegetarian options.

Fred’s will be open all summer and does not plan to close during the ownership transition.

“Our goal is to keep everything running business as usual,” she said.

Longtime eatery and drive-in Fred’s Frozen Custard and Grill in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights neighborhood will soon have new owners, but the 52-year-old concept is tapped to remain a neighborhood favorite.

Sam Kassel and Alex Ogden plan to buy the business and its 4726 W. Vliet St. property this fall from current owners Jim and Carol Carter, who plan to retire after operating Fred’s for the past nine years.

Kassel and Ogden have applied for a $250,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation to help fund that purchase and to make minor improvements to the building. MEDC will review the loan request during a June 19 meeting.

Despite the change in ownership, Fred’s overall appearance and beloved concept will stay the same, Kassel said.

“We really want to keep it as the neighborhood gem that it is,” she said.

Residents of the Washington Heights area, the couple had always been interested in taking over the popular burger and custard shop. So when the business went up for sale earlier this year, they seized the opportunity to become Fred’s fifth generation owners, she said.

The couple also owns Milwaukee-based FourOneFour Events, which plans events for area nonprofit organizations and hosts 5K runs throughout the state.

Kassel said she is planning a few additions to Fred’s menu, such as soups during winter months and vegetarian options.

Fred’s will be open all summer and does not plan to close during the ownership transition.

“Our goal is to keep everything running business as usual,” she said.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What should the state do to boost funds for road construction?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

06/19/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am