Franklin breakfast eatery to open second location, in Brookfield

Mimosa, a farm-to-table breakfast restaurant in Franklin plans to open a second location in early summer at the former Louise’s in Brookfield.

Owner Apostoli Evreniadis prepares to expand his business just about two years after opening the Franklin restaurant, located at 9405 S. 27th St.

Evreniadis is leasing the 5,000-square-foot space from the building’s owners, Lou and Peter Liapis, operators of Grassroots Salad Company in Brookfield and downtown Milwaukee and Georgie Porgie’s Treefort Restaurant in Oak Creek.

Lou Liapis recently purchased the 18,111-square-foot building, located at 275 Regency Court, for $900,000 from Louise’s owner R.C. Schmidt, according to state property records.

Schmidt is the longtime operator of a handful of downtown establishments including Vagabond, Trinity Three Irish Pubs and The Harp Irish Pub. He closed both Louise’s longtime Brookfield and Cathedral Square locations last summer.

Mimosa is a daytime-only concept serving locally sourced breakfast items such as eggs, waffles, crepes and oatmeal and lunch items as sandwiches, salads and soups. True to its name, it offers various types of mimosas as well as Milwaukee-based Colectivo Coffee and house-made fresh squeezed orange juice.

Evreniadis said the Liapis brothers approached him a month or two ago and asked if he was interested in opening another restaurant at the Brookfield building. He had not planned to expand at the time, but respected the Liapis on both a personal and professional level and jumped at the opportunity to work with them.

“They are two of the people I’ve really wanted to do something with– not to partner, but to associate with them on regular basis,” he said. “Everything they do I aspire to do on regular basis.”

With seating for 180 people, the Brookfield space is larger than Mimosa’s current space in Franklin. Evreniadis said the restaurant prides itself on serving “quality food at a fast-food pace” and he anticipates a larger kitchen and dining area will support those efforts.

“Our goal is to provide the most conscious meal possible without sacrificing quality and offering that at a very fair price for what area is used to,” he said. “The (new) location will be able to show what this system is really capable of.”

Evreniadis has recently taken steps toward running a more environmentally-friendly business by eliminating all plastic to-go packaging and replacing it with 100 percent compostable and biodegradable materials.

Peter Liapis said he and his brother plan to renovate the Brookfield building and add a modern-style porch to the exterior. They are currently seeking tenants for the building’s corner and upstairs units, he said.