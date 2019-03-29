First Watch restaurant opens at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek

University Park, Florida-based restaurant chain First Watch opened a location at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek this week.

The daytime-only eatery operates more than 360 restaurants in 32 states, with other area locations in Mequon and Brookfield.

First Watch specializes in breakfast, lunch and brunch. Items on the menu include omelets, pancakes, grain bowls, sandwiches and salads. The restaurant also brews its own Colombia-imported coffee and serves fresh pressed juice from its juice bar.

The new 4,100-square-foot franchise location is owned and operated by Mike and Vinnie Busalacchi of Brookfield-based VMB Sunrise Hospitality. The franchisees opened the chain’s Brookfield location in 2011 and its Mequon location the following year.

They plan to own the first five First Watch restaurants that open in the Milwaukee area.

First Watch in Oak Creek will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The 85-acre Drexel Town Square development, located southwest of West Drexel and South Howell avenues, includes a Meijer store, a TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel, Oak Creek’s City Hall and library and several restaurants such as Bel Air Cantina, Chick-fil-A and The Pizza Man Wine Bar & Kitchen.