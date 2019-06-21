Eagle Park Brewing plans to open Muskego brewery

Just 15 months after moving into a new East Side taproom and less than three years after getting its start, Eagle Park Brewing Co. plans to open a 20,500-square-foot brewery and distillery in Muskego.

BizTimes Milwaukee first reported in early May that plans were in the works for a brewery in Muskego, but the operator was not named at that time.

The new brewery, to be located at S64 W15680 Commerce Center Parkway, will have seating for up to 300 people, a full restaurant and additional private event space.

It will also have a to-go beer counter designed around the company’s taproom beer release model that currently features weekly releases. Eagle Park plans to expand its membership program to 1,000 people. The program is currently full and capped at 500 people.

The brewery will have a 20-barrel brewhouse built by Quality Tank Solutions in Oconomowoc.

Eagle Park is also adding a distillery and winery with the expansion.

The distillery will have initial capacity for 3,000 cases annually. The company hired Jordan Stielow, formerly the head distiller of Breckenridge Distillery in Colorado, as head distiller.

The winery will primarily focus on the production of hard cider.

Eagle Park started in January 2017 in the Lincoln Warehouse at 2018 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, by Max Borgardt, Jackson Borgardt and Jake Schinker. In early 2018, the company moved to 823 E. Hamilton St., Milwaukee, a restaurant and taproom previously occupied by Like Minds Brewing Co.

The brewery has been rapidly growing, producing 378 taxable barrels in 2017 and 612 last year, according to state Department of Revenue data. The brewery has already produced more than half of last year’s total in just the first four months of 2019.

Interstate Partners developed Eagle Park’s new facility in 2016. Other tenants in the building include high-end counter top maker Cosentino and auto parts distributor U.S. AutoForce.

Interstate originally filed plans with the city earlier this year for “a local craft brewery” to occupy the remaining space in the building. At the time, Interstate said the prospective tenant did not want to be identified until approvals were in place and a lease was signed.