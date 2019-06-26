Drury Plaza Hotel on track for late August opening in downtown Milwaukee

Rooms are now available to be booked at the new Drury Plaza Hotel in downtown Milwaukee as construction on the redevelopment of the former First Financial Centre building is nearing its completion.

The 227-room hotel, located at 700 N. Water St., is slated to open by late August, said general manager Chris Palid.

That 154,200-square-foot, 91-year-old building has been under construction since 2017. It was purchased in 2016 for $4.6 million by St. Louis-based Drury Hotels Company LLC. The family-owned chain currently owns and operates more than 150 hotels in 25 states, according to its website.

The company recently filed license applications with the City of Milwaukee for its in-house food and beverage programs, which includes a complimentary hot breakfast and full bar located in the lobby.

Although the hotel will not have a sit-down restaurant, it will offer guests a complimentary “5:30 Kickback” with casual dinner options like chicken tenders, pasta and salad as well as cocktails, wine and beer. Complimentary soda and snacks will also be available for guests throughout the day.

“We are trying to provide good value, especially for families coming in to town,” Palid said.

The food menu for its lobby bar is still in the works, Palid said, but it will serve bar-style fare including burgers, flatbread, pizza, sandwiches and salads. As for beverages, the hotel plans to partner with local breweries to serve local craft beer in addition to MillerCoors products.

The hotel will also include 5,000 square feet of meeting space for corporate events, weddings and other functions.

Drury Hotels held a job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday with plans to hire 60 full-time employees for positions in housekeeping, guest services, maintenance, restaurant staff. among others.

Drury Plaza Hotel is one of several new hotels that will open their doors downtown soon. Those include the Cambria Hotel, at 503-521 N. Plankinton Ave. a dual-brand Home2 Suites by Hilton and Tru by Hilton at 433 E. Michigan St. and a Holiday Inn Express at 517 N. Jefferson St.