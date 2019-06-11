Dream Dance Steak temporarily closed for renovations

Will re-open this fall

by

June 11, 2019, 10:55 AM

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has temporarily closed its Dream Dance Steak restaurant for an extensive renovation project. 

The eatery closed on June 9 and will re-open in the fall.

Potawatomi will spend $1.3 million on the renovations, which include a complete redesign of the dining areas and an expanded bar area. Plus, the restaurant’s front door archway will be filled with wine bottles.

Those improvements are aimed at creating “a look and feel best described as a modern take on a traditional steakhouse,” Potawatomi said in an announcement. However, no changes will be made to the menu.  

“We are not going to change when it comes to quality,” said Don Sally, director of food and beverage at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. “We’ll still be offering personalized service, the finest in menu selection and a superb wine list set in an elevated steakhouse environment.” 

Last year, Potawatomi named Mark Shoup as the new chef of Dream Dance. At the time, Shoup said the restaurant will keep its signature steakhouse feel, but he planned to make some subtle changes to the menu.

The restaurant renovations come at a time when the hotel and casino, located at 1721 W. Canal St., is being expanded through the construction of a second hotel tower. The $80 million, 19-story addition will add 119 rooms to the 381-room hotel and expand the property by 180,000 square feet. The hotel expansion is expected to open to guests in July.

