Downtown Dining Week unveils menus for 37 participating restaurants

Event takes place May 30 to June 6

May 24, 2019, 12:42 PM

Local diners can now get a taste of Downtown Dining Week before it returns to Milwaukee next week.

The annual event, now in its 14th year, offers discounts on multi-course meals at 37 eateries throughout the city. Menus for each participating restaurant were unveiled yesterday on the event’s web page.

During the eight-day “feast”, diners can order a two-to-three-course lunch for $12.50 and dinner $25 or $35.

Participating restaurants range from fine dining concepts such as Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue, Ward’s House of Prime and Zarletti to more casual spots like Brunch, Oak Barrel Public House and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria.

New additions to the list this year include Char’d in the Historic Third Ward and East Town Kitchen & Bar on Wisconsin Avenue.

A complete list of participating restaurants and their menus are available here.

Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 first launched Downtown Dining Week in 2006 as an effort to showcase the city’s restaurant scene and nightlife for both locals and visitors. The event has since reached over 600,000 diners, according to Milwaukee Downtown.

What’s more, 45 percent of last year’s Downtown Dining Week participants neither lived nor worked downtown.

Downtown Dining Week participants who complete an online survey will be entered to win a collection of dining gift certificates collectively valued at $450. Four winners will be randomly selected at the end of the week.

