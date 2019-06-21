Denali Ingredients expands product offerings at new facility in New Berlin

Company adds baked inclusions at former Mondelez warehouse

June 21, 2019, 12:33 PM

Denali Ingredients has opened a 98,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 16725 W. Ryerson Road, the company’s third location in New Berlin.

The company, a supplier of ingredients for frozen desserts, dairy and other food applications, purchased the facility in 2017 for nearly $3.2 million from Mondelez Global LLC. It will now house a state-of-the-art commercial oven, allowing Denali to add baked inclusions to its product offerings.

“Adding a new capability—baked inclusions—expands our portfolio of products for our customers,” said Neal Glaeser, president of Denali Ingredients. “This is part of fulfilling our long-term vision, which is to become the go-to ingredients supplier.”

Denali Ingredients is the sister company of Michigan-based Denali Flavors, maker of Moose Tracks ice cream. In 2016, Denali unveiled a $5.5 million expansion of its headquarters at 2400 S. Calhoun Road and announced plans to invest another $6 million into its facilities.

The Ryerson Road expansion also doubles the company’s production space and allows for improved production flow of Denali’s extruded dough, bit, flake and bark products.

“Our growth has been fueled by investments in people and facilities,” Glaeser said.

The design for the new facility included tripling frozen storage capacity and emphasizing food safety with modern sanitation equipment and processes, isolated production spaces and updated testing equipment in a quality control lab.

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

