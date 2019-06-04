Cubanitas coming to The Corners of Brookfield

Local Cuban restaurant Cubanitas plans to open a location at The Corners of Brookfield next spring.

The restaurant will occupy a 3,003-square-foot space at the shopping center, which is located at 20111 W. Bluemound Road, according to Mid-America Real Estate. An announcement is also posted on The Corners’ website.

Cubanitas, which is owned by Milwaukee-based Bianchini LLC, has existing locations in downtown Milwaukee and in Oak Creek. The concept serves Cuban staples such as mojitos, empanadas and lechon asado.

Bianchini also operates Indulge wine bar on Milwaukee Street and at the Skylight Music Theater in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The company in 2017 announced plans to reopen its Italian restaurant, Osteria, which closed in 20111. That concept is listed on its website as “Coming Soon.”