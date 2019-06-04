Cubanitas coming to The Corners of Brookfield

Slated for spring 2020 opening

by

June 04, 2019, 9:58 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/food-beverage/cubanitas-coming-to-the-corners-of-brookfield/

Local Cuban restaurant Cubanitas plans to open a location at The Corners of Brookfield next spring.

The restaurant will occupy a 3,003-square-foot space at the shopping center, which is located at 20111 W. Bluemound Road, according to Mid-America Real Estate. An announcement is also posted on The Corners’ website

Cubanitas, which is owned by Milwaukee-based Bianchini LLC, has existing locations in downtown Milwaukee and in Oak Creek. The concept serves Cuban staples such as mojitos, empanadas and lechon asado.

Bianchini also operates Indulge wine bar on Milwaukee Street and at the Skylight Music Theater in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The company in 2017 announced plans to reopen its Italian restaurant, Osteria, which closed in 20111. That concept is listed on its website as “Coming Soon.”

Local Cuban restaurant Cubanitas plans to open a location at The Corners of Brookfield next spring.

The restaurant will occupy a 3,003-square-foot space at the shopping center, which is located at 20111 W. Bluemound Road, according to Mid-America Real Estate. An announcement is also posted on The Corners’ website

Cubanitas, which is owned by Milwaukee-based Bianchini LLC, has existing locations in downtown Milwaukee and in Oak Creek. The concept serves Cuban staples such as mojitos, empanadas and lechon asado.

Bianchini also operates Indulge wine bar on Milwaukee Street and at the Skylight Music Theater in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The company in 2017 announced plans to reopen its Italian restaurant, Osteria, which closed in 20111. That concept is listed on its website as “Coming Soon.”

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which social media platform do you use the most for business?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am