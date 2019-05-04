Craft brewery planned in Muskego

An unnamed craft brewery is planning to lease 20,500 square feet of space in the Commerce Center East industrial development in Muskego.

Commercial real estate development firm Interstate Partners LLC recently filed plans with the city that would allow what it describes as “a local craft brewery” to set up shop in the remaining available space of an industrial building at S64 W15680 Commerce Center Parkway.

In a letter to the city, Interstate Partners said the brewery has chosen not to identify itself until all approvals are in place and a lease is signed.

“At such point as these items are achieved, they will officially announce the new location,” reads the letter, dated April 24.

The space will primarily be used for the production, bottling and canning and distribution of craft beer and spirits, while secondary uses include a tap room and restaurant, which would serve lunch and dinner. About 75% of the space would be dedicated to brewing and distilling, with the remaining space being used for the restaurant and tap room, according to a city staff report.

Plans also call for an outdoor seating area on a new 600-square-foot concrete patio at the front of the building and two outdoor grain silos, which would be placed in the rear of the building in the truck dock area.

The brewery would employ about 30 people. It would be open to the public seven days a week, opening at 11 a.m. each day and closing between 9 p.m. and midnight, depending on the day of the week.

“Overall, staff feels this use will become a destination point for many residents and visitors to the city and will fit seamlessly in the Business Park,” the city staff report on the project states.

If approvals are met and a lease is ultimately signed, the brewery would fill up the remaining vacant space in the 81,500-square-foot Commerce Center East I building. Developed by Interstate Partners in 2016, the facility’s existing tenants are high-end counter top maker Cosentino and auto parts distributor U.S. AutoForce.

The developer is also putting up a 126,000-square-foot speculative industrial building just to the southeast of the Commerce Center East I facility. Also located in this area, near the southeast corner of College Avenue and Moorland Road, is the CGS Premier facility, Elliott’s Ace Hardware store and a Walmart store.