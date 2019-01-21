Central Standard to host bartending competition next month

Four local bartenders to compete for $1,000, full set of bar tools

January 21, 2019, 1:14 PM

Evan Hughes and Jared Looze, both of Central Standard Craft Distillery.

Milwaukee’s best bartenders will show off their mixology skills next month as they go head-to-head during an inaugural contest hosted by Central Standard Craft Distillery.

The Milwaukee-based liquor maker recently announced it is seeking four local bartenders to compete in the event, called 86’d: Battle of the Bartenders, taking place Feb. 25 at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall in downtown Milwaukee.

The winner of the competition, after being crowned “Milwaukee’s No. 1, Most-Creative Mixologist,” will take home a $1,000 cash prize and full set of Barfly-made bar tools from Milwaukee-based Boelter SuperStore.

“Hosting ’86’d’ is our small way of saying ‘thank you’ to all those who make Milwaukee the best cocktail drinking city in the country,” said Pat McQuillan, co-founder of Central Standard. “We’re fired up about hosting this new event and hope all of Milwaukee comes out to cheer on their favorite bartenders.”

During the three-round competition, contestants will have only a few minutes to concoct a signature cocktail out of four mystery ingredients and a fully stocked bar.

A panel of judges will critique the drinks based on presentation, taste and creativity before eliminating one bartender each round.

“Anyone can make a great cocktail with a full bar and a week to plan,” said Evan Hughes, co-founder of Central Standard. “Let’s see how folks do with a ticking clock, four mandatory, mystery ingredients and a panel of Milwaukee’s best drinkers judging them.”

A limited amount of early-bird tickets are available for $15 now through Jan. 25 and regular-priced tickets will go on sale for $20 on Jan. 24 on Marcus Center’s website. Tickets will be available at the door for $25.

