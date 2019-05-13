Broken Bat Brewing Co. to relocate to larger facility next spring

Broken Bat Brewing Co. in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward has been around for just over two years, but it’s already rolling out plans to expand.

The baseball-themed craft brewery next spring will relocate to a 13,000-square-foot warehouse building at 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave. in Walker’s Point, just a few blocks south of its current brewing facility and 1,300-square-foot taproom at 231 E. Buffalo St. in the Third Ward.

Broken Bat first took over that lower level space in 2017, but has since started to outgrow it, said Tim Pauly, who co-owns the business with Dan McElwee.

The brewery currently produces its line of craft beer with a seven-barrel system, which has not been able to meet recent production demands.

“We’ve had to say no to bars and taprooms that want to serve our beer,” Pauly said.

Its new facility, which is scheduled to open on April 1, 2020, will house a 20-barrel brewing system and additional brewing equipment, allowing the brewery to increase production and distribution throughout southeastern Wisconsin, Pauly said.

“We always planned to expand, we just didn’t think it would be after just three years,” Pauly said.

Broken Bat’s website lists 15 craft brews currently on tap, ranging from a blonde ale, called Brewettes Blonde, to a cherry Belgian Quad, called Grand Salami. It also lists 20 seasonal/rotational offerings, including a kettle sour, nitro porter and double IPA.

Pauly said the brewery currently supplies its beer to Wrigley Field in Chicago and collaborates with Mequon college summer baseball team Lakeshore Chinooks.

The new Pittsburgh Avenue location will also include a 3,000-square-foot taproom, which will be available as an event venue for weddings, corporate events and other private parties, Pauly said.

When that space is not being rented, Broken Bat plans to host a food truck outside of the brewery that will serve ballpark-style food.

After Broken Bat moves out of its current Buffalo Street location, it will turn over the space and all its equipment to a new magic-themed microbrewery, called Wizard Works Brewing, said Pauly.

The business is owned by Jenny Higgins and Chris Ragaisis, who is a longtime home brewer and professional magician and plans to perform magic behind the bar at least once per week, Pauly said.

Starting in December, Broken Bat plans to feature one of Wizard Works’ beers as a guest tap each month until the brewery launches in April of 2020.