Beer truck patio planned at Milwaukee Public Market

Local craft brews will soon flow from a 1941 Ford pickup “tap truck” that will be part of the Milwaukee Public Market’s new patio, opening later this summer.

The market announced on Friday that it has partnered with Draft & Vessel brewpub in Shorewood to open a “beer patio” on its sidewalk along East Paul Avenue in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

“We love the public market and feel our tap truck and sidewalk seating concept will be a great addition to what might be the best intersection in Milwaukee,” said Nathaniel Davauer, owner of Draft & Vessel.

The truck has eight tap lines that will serve a selection of beer not on tap inside the market. It will also serve a custom craft cocktail from Twisted Path Distillery and other non-alcoholic beverages including Wisconsin-made kombucha and root beer.

Details about the patio’s grand opening date and hours of operation have yet to be announced, but it will operate Thursday through Sunday during the summer months, according to a news release. And its seating area will be open to the general public during the Public Market’s general operating hours.

“As we continue to look at ways to enhance our customer experience, we thought it best to look outside the market building and build on the energy of one of the most vibrant corners in the Third Ward neighborhood,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director at the Milwaukee Public Market. “Given Nathaniel’s reputation and attention to detail, I think it will provide yet another fun reason to visit the market this summer.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.