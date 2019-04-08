Bartolotta to take over operations of restaurant at McKinley Marina

Soft opening anticipated this year, full opening in spring of 2020

April 08, 2019, 2:14 PM

Milwaukee-based Bartolotta Restaurants announced today that it is “in discussions” with Milwaukee County officials to take over the operations of the restaurant in the McKinley Marina Roundhouse. That restaurant was previously known as Pitch’s Express.

McKinley Marina Roundhouse – Milwaukee County photo.

“Set on the shores of beautiful Lake Michigan, the Roundhouse is a location which Bartolotta feels can be further activated with enhanced food and beverage services,” Bartolotta Restaurants said in a statement.

Bartolotta said it anticipates a soft reopening of the restaurant this year and a full opening in the spring of 2020.

“Building on its long partnership with Milwaukee County, the group is excited for the potential to contribute to activating the lakefront through this new venture,” the Bartolotta statement says.

The Bartolotta team is working with the county to finalize the concept for the restaurant, including food and beverage options. The restaurant group said it envisions creating an “inviting beer garden-type space that takes advantage of the location and natural surroundings.”

Bartolotta Restaurant Group had operated the Northpoint Custard stand at Bradford Beach for 10 years, but said that another local restaurant company now has a deal with the county to operate it.

