AJ Bombers to bring back Big Boy burger for one week

As an homage to the iconic Marc’s Big Boy restaurant chain, AJ Bombers plans to serve up its own version of the classic Big Boy burger next week.

The oversized, double-patty cheeseburger will be available April 8 to 14 at AJ Bombers’ downtown (1247 N. Water St.) and Wauwatosa (1130 W. Burleigh St.) locations.

Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp. operated more than 60 Big Boy restaurants across the Midwest for almost 40 years. The last of the chain’s Wisconsin restaurants closed in 1995. The burgers were later served at Marcus’ former restaurant Kil@wat in the InterContinental Hotel, currently being rebranded as Saint Kate arts hotel.

“I spent my youth waiting in line to enjoy Big Boy,” said David Marcus, chief executive officer of Marcus Investments. “It is how I came to love the restaurant business. There is nothing better than when someone has a fanatical connection to your food.”

AJ Bombers is operated by Milwaukee-based Hospitality Democracy, which was founded in 2000 by Angie and Joe Sorge, but was taken over last year by Marcus Investments.

Hospitality Democracy also operates Holey Moley Doughnuts, Smoke Shack, Onesto and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, all located in Milwaukee.

“I was inspired by thousands of users that joined the Milwaukee Remembers Big Boy Facebook group and I’m proud to pay tribute to my Grandfather and Dad that built and ran Marc’s Big Boy for many years here in Milwaukee,” David said.

In 2017, Marcus Corp. Big Boy Restaurant Group LLC put on a Big Boy Reunion dinner at senior living community Ovation Sarah Chudnow in Mequon. The Big Boy Burger, onion rings, fries and strawberry pie were served.

Based in Warren, Mich., Big Boy Restaurant Group LLC operates almost 80 restaurants in Michigan, North Dakota and California.