Klumb, Ullrich receive EY Midwest entrepreneur recognition

KS Energy, Titan Spine leaders up for national awards

by

June 13, 2019, 1:41 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/energy-environment/klumb-ullrich-receive-ey-midwest-entrepreneur-recognition/

Two Milwaukee-area business leaders were recognized last night as winners of EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Midwest Award.

Dennis Klumb Jr. of New Berlin-based KS Energy Services LLC and Peter Ullrich of Mequon-based Titan Spine Inc. were recognized with seven other Midwest winners at a black-tie gala in Chicago on Wednesday.

Klumb and his family established the construction maintenance services firm in 2005. According to EY, Dennis has brought on three private equity shareholders to change the company’s ownership structure and has helped expand KS to 1,161 employees.

Dennis Klumb

A former orthopedic spine surgeon, Ullrich founded Titan Spine in 2006 to manufacture and distribute his design for titanium spinal implants with a specially grooved surface to speed recovery. EY pointed out Ullrich has helped reduce the need for opioids among patients with Titan Spine implants, and disrupted the plastic-focused spinal implant industry.

The winners were selected by an independent judging panel of previous winners, leading CEOs, investors and other business leaders.

Klumb and Ullrich are also in the running for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards, which will be held in November.

“There are many successful entrepreneurs in this world, but to build something truly remarkable, you can’t let anything stand in your way,” said Lee Henderson, program director for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Midwest. “EY is proud to honor the 2019 Midwest winners who are inspiring innovation without limitation and fueling growth and prosperity by being truly unstoppable.”

Two Milwaukee-area business leaders were recognized last night as winners of EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Midwest Award.

Dennis Klumb Jr. of New Berlin-based KS Energy Services LLC and Peter Ullrich of Mequon-based Titan Spine Inc. were recognized with seven other Midwest winners at a black-tie gala in Chicago on Wednesday.

Klumb and his family established the construction maintenance services firm in 2005. According to EY, Dennis has brought on three private equity shareholders to change the company’s ownership structure and has helped expand KS to 1,161 employees.

Dennis Klumb

A former orthopedic spine surgeon, Ullrich founded Titan Spine in 2006 to manufacture and distribute his design for titanium spinal implants with a specially grooved surface to speed recovery. EY pointed out Ullrich has helped reduce the need for opioids among patients with Titan Spine implants, and disrupted the plastic-focused spinal implant industry.

The winners were selected by an independent judging panel of previous winners, leading CEOs, investors and other business leaders.

Klumb and Ullrich are also in the running for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards, which will be held in November.

“There are many successful entrepreneurs in this world, but to build something truly remarkable, you can’t let anything stand in your way,” said Lee Henderson, program director for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Midwest. “EY is proud to honor the 2019 Midwest winners who are inspiring innovation without limitation and fueling growth and prosperity by being truly unstoppable.”

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What should the state do to boost funds for road construction?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

5 Ways To Grow Your Profit 61%
Strategic Business Center

06/14/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
SVA

06/14/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

06/19/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am