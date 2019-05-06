State approves foundation plans for Foxconn fabrication building

Foxconn Technology Group’s foundation plans for its fabrication facility received approval from state regulators last week, according to document released by the Department of Safety and Professional Service on Monday.

The documents do not provide significant details regarding Foxconn’s building plans, but do indicate the building – often referred to as the fab – will cover 977,366 square feet.

The review checked the plans for conformance with state codes and statutes. Regulators gave state approval for construction of footings and foundations only. The project will still require a full review of building plans by the department. Mount Pleasant officials have also yet to take up construction plans and as of mid-April had not received any submission from the company.

Foxconn released bid packages last month for foundation work on the site of its planned LCD manufacturing campus. Bids were due by Friday morning, according to an invitation to bid released by the company. Foxconn is aiming to begin production at the facility in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Racine County officials have said Foxconn plans to hire 1,500 people when its initial fabrication facility is in full production. Foxconn has said it remains committed to creating 13,000 jobs through its Wisconsin project, although it appears it will be difficult for the company to meet the aggressive timelines incorporated in its incentive contract with the state.

While the documents released Monday provide few details, they are the clearest indication of the size of Foxconn’s first manufacturing building. Construction officials have said the fab will also require ancillary buildings for power, water and chemicals.

Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant project has gone through a number of iterations since it was originally announced in 2017. At the time, it was billed as a 20 million-square-foot manufacturing campus. The original vision was for a Gen 10.5 LCD fabrication facility that would produce the largest display screens in the world.

In 2018, however, the company shifted its plans to building a Gen 6 plant that would specialize in small to medium-sized displays, providing more product flexibility. The Gen 6 plant requires a smaller footprint and also does not require a glass plant to be located on site.