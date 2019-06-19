Potawatomi Hotel & Casino plans opening of new hotel tower in mid-August

As construction nears completion of a second tower at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, the hotel has begun booking guests in its new rooms starting Aug. 15.

Potawatomi spokesman Ryan Amundson confirmed that guests will begin staying in the new hotel tower starting mid-August, but added that date could be pushed forward even earlier depending on how the remaining work to the tower progresses.

Amundson said the next month or so will be spent furnishing the rooms and going over final punch-list items. Depending on how that final work progresses in the coming weeks, the hotel may begin taking reservations for the new rooms even sooner than Aug. 15, he added.

“We’ve started booking those rooms for the 15th, but come a couple weeks from now we might be booking earlier,” Amundson said.

Construction crews broke ground in December 2017 on the $80 million project, which added a 19-story tower and 119 rooms and suites to the 381-room hotel. This brings the total room count to 500, making Potawatomi, located at 1721 W. Canal St. in the Menomonee Valley, the second largest hotel in the city. The new addition will also feature a spa and additional meeting space.

A letter submitted to the city earlier this month from contractor Gilbane Building Co. indicates the remaining work to be completed is installation of things like signage, decorative lighting and furniture. Throughout the month, city inspectors have conducted final inspections on fire alarms, sprinklers and elevators, among other things, in the new tower.

Beyond adding hotel rooms, Potawatomi is also making extension renovations to its Dream Dance Steak restaurant. The eatery closed on June 9 and will re-open in the fall. Potawatomi will spend $1.3 million on the renovations, which include a complete redesign of the dining areas and an expanded bar area. Plus, the restaurant’s front door archway will be filled with wine bottles.

Potawatomi additionally plans to add two Topgolf Swing Suite bays to its casino in the fall. The suites will replace the current “Side Bar” that was located next to the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill.