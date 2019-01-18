Paul Davis to move HQ from Milwaukee to Pewaukee

New facility planned along I-94

by

January 18, 2019, 2:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/construction/paul-davis-to-move-hq-from-milwaukee-to-pewaukee/

Paul Davis of Southeast and Fox Valley, Wisconsin announced today that it will move its headquarters and more than 100 jobs to a new 100,000-square-foot, two-story building that will be constructed along I-94 in Pewaukee.

Aerial rendering of the future Paul Davis headquarters in Pewaukee.

Paul Davis is a provider of fire and water damage clean up, restoration and remodeling services. Paul Davis of Southeast and Fox Valley, Wisconsin is a locally owned and operated franchise that currently has its headquarters at 2000 S. 4th St. in Milwaukee and an office at 1320 Gillingham Road in Neenah.

Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corp. is partnering with Paul Davis on the building project and will build and design the facility. It will be built on a 10-acre site at the north end of Northmound Drive, overlooking the south side of I-94.

“There is a desire to be on the corridor west of Milwaukee, as we see a more convenient location for reaching potential clients and projects,” said Brady Chuckel, president of the Paul Davis office. “Engaging in the new and better designed professional space under one roof and developing our employees with continuous training and healthy habits are two essential aspects of serving our customers with the best in the business.”

More than 100 Paul Davis employees and 70 of its vehicles will be housed at the new Pewaukee headquarters, the company said. Plans for the facility include education and classroom space, a specialized and updated remodeling department plus showrooms. Functions that are currently in multiple buildings will be houses in one facility to create greater efficiencies.

Rendering of the future Paul Davis headquarters in Pewaukee.

“Paul Davis will provide an environment that encourages growth of the company and its employees with state-of-the-art equipment, calculated workplace layouts, and ample room for growth as the business continues its burgeoning trajectory,” said Chuckel. “We are designing the new location for growth within each of our work departments and for enhanced business opportunities. For example, our drivers and technicians will work from a centralized interior truck bay for loading, unloading, and resupply of company vehicles, and access to provisions for greater staging of large loss, catastrophe work and rapid response needs. Also, the clean, organized flow will serve as a showpiece to potential clients, showing that Paul Davis is uniquely suited to care for their homes, offices and contents.”

Paul Davis was established on Milwaukee’s north side in 1990. The business later moved to the city’s south side converting a lumber yard and the former Aelco foundry into a riverfront campus and headquarters at 2000 S. 4th St.

Paul Davis of Southeast and Fox Valley, Wisconsin announced today that it will move its headquarters and more than 100 jobs to a new 100,000-square-foot, two-story building that will be constructed along I-94 in Pewaukee.

Aerial rendering of the future Paul Davis headquarters in Pewaukee.

Paul Davis is a provider of fire and water damage clean up, restoration and remodeling services. Paul Davis of Southeast and Fox Valley, Wisconsin is a locally owned and operated franchise that currently has its headquarters at 2000 S. 4th St. in Milwaukee and an office at 1320 Gillingham Road in Neenah.

Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corp. is partnering with Paul Davis on the building project and will build and design the facility. It will be built on a 10-acre site at the north end of Northmound Drive, overlooking the south side of I-94.

“There is a desire to be on the corridor west of Milwaukee, as we see a more convenient location for reaching potential clients and projects,” said Brady Chuckel, president of the Paul Davis office. “Engaging in the new and better designed professional space under one roof and developing our employees with continuous training and healthy habits are two essential aspects of serving our customers with the best in the business.”

More than 100 Paul Davis employees and 70 of its vehicles will be housed at the new Pewaukee headquarters, the company said. Plans for the facility include education and classroom space, a specialized and updated remodeling department plus showrooms. Functions that are currently in multiple buildings will be houses in one facility to create greater efficiencies.

Rendering of the future Paul Davis headquarters in Pewaukee.

“Paul Davis will provide an environment that encourages growth of the company and its employees with state-of-the-art equipment, calculated workplace layouts, and ample room for growth as the business continues its burgeoning trajectory,” said Chuckel. “We are designing the new location for growth within each of our work departments and for enhanced business opportunities. For example, our drivers and technicians will work from a centralized interior truck bay for loading, unloading, and resupply of company vehicles, and access to provisions for greater staging of large loss, catastrophe work and rapid response needs. Also, the clean, organized flow will serve as a showpiece to potential clients, showing that Paul Davis is uniquely suited to care for their homes, offices and contents.”

Paul Davis was established on Milwaukee’s north side in 1990. The business later moved to the city’s south side converting a lumber yard and the former Aelco foundry into a riverfront campus and headquarters at 2000 S. 4th St.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you support a sales tax increase to pay for numerous Milwaukee County capital projects including the Milwaukee Public Museum, Mitchell Park Domes, parks and others?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

2018 BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Make 2019 the year you got real
Make 2019 the year you got real

Establish how much you need for retirement, and then follow through

by Dave Spano

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Small Business Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

03/21/20197:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

01/24/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Innovative Hiring and Recruiting Practices
ManpowerGroup Headquarters

01/30/20197:30 am-9:00 am

Ms. Creative Class
Schlitz Park

01/30/20196:00 pm-8:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Embracing Change
Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery

02/07/20192:30 pm-6:00 pm