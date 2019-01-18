Paul Davis to move HQ from Milwaukee to Pewaukee

Paul Davis of Southeast and Fox Valley, Wisconsin announced today that it will move its headquarters and more than 100 jobs to a new 100,000-square-foot, two-story building that will be constructed along I-94 in Pewaukee.

Paul Davis is a provider of fire and water damage clean up, restoration and remodeling services. Paul Davis of Southeast and Fox Valley, Wisconsin is a locally owned and operated franchise that currently has its headquarters at 2000 S. 4th St. in Milwaukee and an office at 1320 Gillingham Road in Neenah.

Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corp. is partnering with Paul Davis on the building project and will build and design the facility. It will be built on a 10-acre site at the north end of Northmound Drive, overlooking the south side of I-94.

“There is a desire to be on the corridor west of Milwaukee, as we see a more convenient location for reaching potential clients and projects,” said Brady Chuckel, president of the Paul Davis office. “Engaging in the new and better designed professional space under one roof and developing our employees with continuous training and healthy habits are two essential aspects of serving our customers with the best in the business.”

More than 100 Paul Davis employees and 70 of its vehicles will be housed at the new Pewaukee headquarters, the company said. Plans for the facility include education and classroom space, a specialized and updated remodeling department plus showrooms. Functions that are currently in multiple buildings will be houses in one facility to create greater efficiencies.

“Paul Davis will provide an environment that encourages growth of the company and its employees with state-of-the-art equipment, calculated workplace layouts, and ample room for growth as the business continues its burgeoning trajectory,” said Chuckel. “We are designing the new location for growth within each of our work departments and for enhanced business opportunities. For example, our drivers and technicians will work from a centralized interior truck bay for loading, unloading, and resupply of company vehicles, and access to provisions for greater staging of large loss, catastrophe work and rapid response needs. Also, the clean, organized flow will serve as a showpiece to potential clients, showing that Paul Davis is uniquely suited to care for their homes, offices and contents.”

Paul Davis was established on Milwaukee’s north side in 1990. The business later moved to the city’s south side converting a lumber yard and the former Aelco foundry into a riverfront campus and headquarters at 2000 S. 4th St.