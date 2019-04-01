Horizon Retail Construction

Fresh Digs

April 01, 2019

Horizon Retail Construction’s new office building, at 9999 E. Exploration Court in Sturtevant, is only about two miles from its old office. Yet it’s worlds away in terms of what it offers employees.

Patrick Christensen, president of Horizon, said the company needed a new office space that provided both more room for training and more amenities for workers. The new building also serves as a key recruitment tool, which is important when working in an industry that is dealing with a shortage of skilled workers.

“We’re always trying to attract a stronger crop of recent college graduates,” Christensen said.

The 40,000-square-foot building features large open-concept office areas, a private gym with locker rooms, plenty of meeting space, and an outdoor basketball hoop, among other things.

The office interior was designed by Colleen Kekahbah, Horizon’s business operations manager. She said most of its features are custom-made, from the glass doors down to the signs on the locker rooms and bathrooms.

“Nothing by any means was a stock item,” she said.

The meeting rooms are all named after cities where Horizon does business. These include San Francisco, New York, Las Vegas, Miami and Milwaukee/Chicago.

Owner/developer: Horizon Retail Construction

Architect: Midwest Architects

Contractor: Horizon Retail Construction

Cost: Undisclosed

Completed: January 2019

