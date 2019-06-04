Ganos reaches plea deal in Sonag case

Brian Ganos has reached a plea deal with prosecutors for his role in a multi-million dollar scheme to get government contracts intended for businesses owned by minorities and service-disabled veterans.

The owner of Milwaukee-based Sonag Co., Ganos admitted to creating new companies to pursue disadvantaged business certifications and contracts after his firm graduated a U.S. Small Business Administration program in 2003.

Ganos’ attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Court documents included in the plea deal connected Ganos and his related companies to $69.2 million in contracts the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense and other purchase orders subject to disadvantaged business requirements.

Ganos agreed to plead guilty to two of the 24 counts he faced.

The government will recommend a 6.5-year prison sentence and a $5,000 fine.

Both sides agreed to the entry of a $500,000 money judgment against Ganos.

The deal allows the government to seize Ganos’ interest in two Florida condominiums and four vehicles – a 1967 Ford Mustang, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, a 2009 Ford Mustang and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade – and apply the proceeds from selling those items to the money judgment.

Ganos and his related companies also agreed to withdraw claims to the government’s seizure of a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, a condominium in Winter Park, Colorado, more than $1.9 million in funds and property at 5500 W. Florist Ave.

A 2016 search warrant affidavit for Sonag’s facilities and other offices originally identified $268 million in set-aside contracts Ganos and his related firms were able to fraudulently get.

Four other individuals have reached plea deals in the case and are awaiting sentencing.