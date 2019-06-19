Foxconn starts concrete foundation pour in Mount Pleasant

Crews will use more than 65,000 cubic yards of concrete

by

June 19, 2019, 5:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/construction/foxconn-starts-concrete-foundation-pour-in-mount-pleasant/

Construction crews have started pouring more than 65,000 cubic yards of concrete to form the footings and foundations for Foxconn Technology Group’s first manufacturing facility at its planned Mount Pleasant campus.

Foxconn in late May awarded $13 million in contracts for foundation related work for its 988,999-square-foot facility. Excavation and concrete foundation work went to Fond du Lac-based C.D. Smith Construction Inc.

“Today marks another milestone for Foxconn in Wisconsin,” said Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn founder Terry Gou. “The installation of foundations and footings comes after months of careful planning and preparation, which demonstrates Foxconn’s concrete commitment to advanced manufacturing in Wisconsin.”

Foxconn originally announced plans for a Gen 10.5 LCD manufacturing facility aimed at making the largest displays in the world. The company has since shifted to a Gen 6 facility to allow for additional product flexibility.

Woo said the company was proud of the progress made over the last year and would be continuing to work toward beginning production at its facility in the fourth quarter of 2020.

