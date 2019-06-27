Foxconn contractor seeking vendors for design-related products

Company targeting early 2021 for factory building completion

by

June 27, 2019, 1:54 PM



One of the companies overseeing work on Foxconn Technology Group’s Mount Pleasant manufacturing campus is seeking information from businesses interested in supplying design-related products for the first manufacturing facility on the site.

Exyte, the German firm partnering with Gilbane Building Co. on the project, is seeking product information from design vendors, manufacturers and distributors looking to be suppliers for the first LCD fabrication facility and related buildings. Potential products include paint materials, plumbing, wiring and clean room materials.

Interested firms should submit their information online and it will be routed to the appropriate design lead, according to a project update from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

The update also included additional information on the latest bid packages Foxconn released, including dates and locations for pre-bid sessions.

Foxconn’s first manufacturing facility on the site is a nearly 1 million-square-foot LCD fabrication facility.

The WEDC update indicated the building is “set for completion in early 2021.”

While Foxconn previously said the facility would “begin production in the 4th quarter of 2020,” a spokeswoman said there has been no change in the construction timeline despite the change in language.

A Foxconn executive most recently referenced the Q4 2020 date in a press release on June 19.

