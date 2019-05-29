Foxconn awards $13 million in contracts for Gen 6 building

Foxconn Technology Group has awarded $13 million in contracts to three companies for the initial construction of its Gen 6 display manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant.

Fond du Lac-based C.D. Smith Construction Inc. was awarded excavation and concrete foundation work. The Waukesha office of Arlington Heights, Illinois-based PSI Intertek received the contract for materials testing for the foundations. The Milwaukee office of Farmington, Connecticut-based Otis Elevator Co. was named the sub-contractor for elevator work.

The contracts represent the first awards for construction of the main display factory at the heart of Foxconn Technology Group’s Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. The company recently received approval for nearly 1 million square feet worth of foundations for the plant. Mount Pleasant officials said Wednesday they expect construction of the Gen 6 building to begin in June.

“We’re proud to be delivering on our ‘Wisconsin First’ commitment by awarding these contracts to outstanding Wisconsin-based companies,” said Peter Buck, executive director of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. ”These are the first of many forthcoming bid awards for the vertical construction of our advanced manufacturing facility, and we’re excited to drive further the construction progress at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in the coming weeks and months.”

Earlier this year, Foxconn awarded $34 million in contracts for utility and roadway work at the campus. An executive with GilbaneǀExyte, Foxconn’s general contractor, also promised a busy year of construction during an info session in early April.

The state website created to keep contractors and the public informed about the project does not currently show any open bid opportunities.