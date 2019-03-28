Five Wisconsin firms awarded $34 million in Foxconn contracts

Work includes site utilities and roads in Mount Pleasant

March 28, 2019, 11:46 AM

Foxconn Technology Group and Gilbane ǀ Exyte have awarded $34 in contracts to five Wisconsin companies for site utilities and road work at the Mount Pleasant campus that Foxconn is developing.

Foxconn says it will begin construction of a Gen 6 LCD fabrication facility this summer. Image courtesy of Curt Waltz/Aerialscapes.com

The companies include Waukesha-based Giles Engineering Associates Inc., Menomonee Falls-based Staff Electric Co. Inc., Black River Falls-based Hoffman Construction Co., Racine-based A.W. Oaks & Sons Inc. and Waukesha-based Payne & Dolan Inc.

“Foxconn is proud to announce these successful Wisconsin-based subcontractors who will help make the Gen6 facility a reality,” said Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn CEO Terry Gou. “This investment will continue to provide new economic development to the local community and throughout the state. Our Wisconsin First approach guides how we conduct business in the Badger state, and we look forward to having a positive impact on a range of industries and sectors in the community. This is only the beginning.”

Foxconn also said it plans to issue initial bid packages for its Gen 6 LCD fabrication facility and ancillary buildings in May.

The company will hold information sessions for the bid packages in April, starting April 3 at the SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant, April 10 in Madison, April 17 in Eau Claire and April 18 in Green Bay.

In January, Foxconn announced its Mount Pleasant construction plans for the next 18 months. In early February, the company said it would move forward with plans to build a Gen 6 fab at the complex, after discussions between the company and the White House, including a personal conversation between President Donald Trump and Foxconn chairman Terry Gou. Prior to that announcement, reports indicated the company was abandoning or at least reevaluating plans for a LCD display fabrication facility in Mount Pleasant.

The cover story for the current issue of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine examines the status of the Foxconn project in Mount Pleasant.

Subscribe
