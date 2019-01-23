Another Kwik Trip planned for Pleasant Prairie

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip Inc. is planning to construct an 11,000-square-foot convenience store and gas station off of I-94 in Pleasant Prairie.

The new store will be built on a 3.2-acre vacant parcel located along 120th Avenue in the northeast quadrant of the I-94, Highway 165 interchange, said Troy Mleziva, real estate development manager at Kwik Trip.

The company recently purchased the property for $1.25 million from Milwaukee-based WISPARK LLC, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group.

Construction is expected to begin this spring, with an opening slated for September, Mleziva said.

The new store will be Kwik Trip’s fourth location for Pleasant Prairie and 10th for Kenosha County.

Its newest area store opened last summer on a piece of property adjacent to The Brat Shop after Kwik Trip purchased the property from the iconic restaurant.

Kwik Trip has been in growth mode for years, adding numerous new locations. It now has more than 500 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

In July 2017, KwikTrip acquired PDQ Food Stores Inc.’s company-owned convenience stores in south central and southeastern Wisconsin, excluding its one location in California.