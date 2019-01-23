Another Kwik Trip planned for Pleasant Prairie

Will be fourth store for village, 10th for Kenosha County

by

January 23, 2019, 11:12 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/construction/another-kwik-trip-planned-for-pleasant-prairie/

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip Inc. is planning to construct an 11,000-square-foot convenience store and gas station off of I-94 in Pleasant Prairie.

The new store will be built on a 3.2-acre vacant parcel located along 120th Avenue in the northeast quadrant of the I-94, Highway 165 interchange, said Troy Mleziva, real estate development manager at Kwik Trip.

The company recently purchased the property for $1.25 million from Milwaukee-based WISPARK LLC, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group.

Construction is expected to begin this spring, with an opening slated for September, Mleziva said.

The new store will be Kwik Trip’s fourth location for Pleasant Prairie and 10th for Kenosha County.

Its newest area store opened last summer on a piece of property adjacent to The Brat Shop after Kwik Trip purchased the property from the iconic restaurant.

Kwik Trip has been in growth mode for years, adding numerous new locations. It now has more than 500 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

In July 2017, KwikTrip acquired PDQ Food Stores Inc.’s company-owned convenience stores in south central and southeastern Wisconsin, excluding its one location in California.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip Inc. is planning to construct an 11,000-square-foot convenience store and gas station off of I-94 in Pleasant Prairie.

The new store will be built on a 3.2-acre vacant parcel located along 120th Avenue in the northeast quadrant of the I-94, Highway 165 interchange, said Troy Mleziva, real estate development manager at Kwik Trip.

The company recently purchased the property for $1.25 million from Milwaukee-based WISPARK LLC, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group.

Construction is expected to begin this spring, with an opening slated for September, Mleziva said.

The new store will be Kwik Trip’s fourth location for Pleasant Prairie and 10th for Kenosha County.

Its newest area store opened last summer on a piece of property adjacent to The Brat Shop after Kwik Trip purchased the property from the iconic restaurant.

Kwik Trip has been in growth mode for years, adding numerous new locations. It now has more than 500 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

In July 2017, KwikTrip acquired PDQ Food Stores Inc.’s company-owned convenience stores in south central and southeastern Wisconsin, excluding its one location in California.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you support a sales tax increase to pay for numerous Milwaukee County capital projects including the Milwaukee Public Museum, Mitchell Park Domes, parks and others?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Slowdown ahead

Economic Trends 2019

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Make 2019 the year you got real
Make 2019 the year you got real

Establish how much you need for retirement, and then follow through

by Dave Spano

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Executive Leadership Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

03/21/20197:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

01/24/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Innovative Hiring and Recruiting Practices
ManpowerGroup Headquarters

01/30/20197:30 am-9:00 am

Ms. Creative Class
Schlitz Park

01/30/20196:00 pm-8:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Embracing Change
Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery

02/07/20192:30 pm-6:00 pm