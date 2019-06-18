Wolter Group becoming Tropos Motors distributor

Also announces expansion into Indiana with acquisition

June 18, 2019, 1:17 PM

Brookfield-based Wolter Group LLC has entered an agreement to sell and service electric compact utility vehicles as the Midwest distributor for Morgan Hill, California-based Tropos Motors.

Wolter Group also announced the acquisition of Kensar Equipment Co, a full-service material handling company based in Indianapolis, expanding the company’s footprint into Indiana.

The two separate deals were both announced Tuesday.

Wolter will assemble the Tropos line of electric compact utility vehicles at its Brookfield facilities. The vehicles are designed for corporate, fleet, first-responder agriculture, last-mile delivery and construction applications. They can operate in tight areas with a short wheelbase and turning radius.

“Becoming the Midwest distributor for Tropos Motors is a natural partnership for us,” said Jerry Weidmann, president, Wolter Group. “Our team is skilled in reducing the total cost of ownership of fleets and has navigated many customers through the process of converting from internal combustion vehicles to electric vehicles. We look forward to expanding our electric equipment portfolio to better serve customers.”

Jeffrey Esfeld, director of national fleet sales and business development for Tropos Motors, pointed to Wolter Group’s experience in material handling, plant, warehouse and facilities management, power systems, sustainability and fleet management as reasons the distribution agreement made sense.

“With a large presence in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana, as well as more than 200 certified technicians, Wolter Group has the breadth and scale to reach this important market area,” Esfeld said.

Wolter Group, which includes Wisconsin Lift Truck, Illinois Material Handling, Fleet Services, Wolter Power Systems and Ellis Systems, expanded its reach into Indiana with the acquisition of Kensar.

The deal adds 15 employees to Wolter Group.

“Our partnership positions Kensar Equipment as the leading supplier of material handling equipment, automation and solutions throughout Indiana.” Weidmann said. “We look forward to providing Indiana businesses even stronger solutions to streamline their material handling operations and reduce cost.”

