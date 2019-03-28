Wisconsin Harley-Davidson buying New Berlin dealership

Oconomowoc motorcycle dealership Wisconsin Harley-Davidson is in the process of buying Iron Town Harley-Davidson and has taken over management of the New Berlin dealership.

“We are excited to have this opportunity; Iron Town truly is an organic addition to our company,” said Robert Moakley, owner of Wisconsin Harley-Davidson. “We are looking forward to continuing a positive relationship, and are pleased to have Kirk Topel as interim management as we proceed with the purchase, and look forward to continuing to serve our great customers who know and trust our dealership.”

Topel previously owned the Iron Town dealership when it was known as Hal’s Harley-Davidson. He sold the dealership in 2016.

The current owners of Iron Town, Eric and Sara Pomeroy, are facing a lawsuit from Harley-Davidson Credit Corp. for allegedly failing to repay loans for merchandise it sold. The lawsuit names Sara Pomeroy and the entities behind the Broadtracker dealership in Janesville and Iron Town.

Harley is seeking nearly $6.3 million from the two dealerships.

Prior to the lawsuit, Harley and the Pomeroys drafted a forbearance agreement that would have required the sale of the Iron Town dealership. That agreement was never signed but as early as mid-January, Eric Pomeroy told Harley executives he was exploring the sale of the dealership, according to court documents.