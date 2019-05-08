West Allis designated as a Kiva City

Matching funds available for small business loans

by

May 08, 2019, 1:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/banking-finance/west-allis-designated-as-a-kiva-city/

Jeff and Jennifer Krueger of The Crimson Club in West Allis received a Kiva loan in 2017.

As of May 1, West Allis has been designated as a Kiva City, meaning small businesses will have access to additional capital.

The City of West Allis has allocated $100,000 and made a three-year commitment to fund administration of the program and matching funds for West Allis businesses that secure loans through the crowdfunding site kiva.org, said Wendy Baumann, president and chief visionary officer at the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.

Milwaukee became a Kiva City in 2015 with $140,000 in matching funds from late Milwaukee entrepreneur and early-stage investor George Mosher and the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. WWBIC, which administers the Milwaukee program, has now dedicated part of employee Renee Lindner’s time to running the West Allis program.

“The city approached us and said, ‘Hey, how does Kiva work? We think a Kiva presence in West Allis would be really helpful,’” Baumann said.

“They knew that it was something that was tried and true in different areas and that they wanted to bring it as a tool to their business owners,” Lindner said.

Business owners in West Allis are eligible for zero-interest loans of up to $10,000 from Kiva, with the amount depending on length of time in business and social lending network success. Kiva loans are often given to startups or small businesses that need an extra piece of equipment, funding for a marketing campaign, or something else to help them jumpstart the business, Baumann said. The business must first raise money from friends and family on kiva.org before it is eligible for matching funds.

Lindner said she began doing outreach to main street businesses in West Allis this week, including Eden Garden and Pets, Urban Joe Cafe and Hawkins Clock Center, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Several asked for additional fliers to share with nearby business owners.

“I was actually really inspired and heartwarmed by the reactions that I got from the folks,” she said.

One West Allis business that has already received a Kiva loan is The Crimson Club, a nightclub opened by Jeff and Jennifer Krueger in September 2017. The pair raised a loan directly through Kiva.org to fund a marketing campaign and signage ahead of their opening, Lindner said. The hope is to bring the Kiva loans, now with matching funds, to more West Allis businesses that may not qualify for traditional loans.

The greater Madison area was also designated as a Kiva City in the first quarter, with $250,000 raised to get that program off the ground, Baumann said. WWBIC and a working group for Kiva Madison are still working to secure matching funds.

Jeff and Jennifer Krueger of The Crimson Club in West Allis received a Kiva loan in 2017.

As of May 1, West Allis has been designated as a Kiva City, meaning small businesses will have access to additional capital.

The City of West Allis has allocated $100,000 and made a three-year commitment to fund administration of the program and matching funds for West Allis businesses that secure loans through the crowdfunding site kiva.org, said Wendy Baumann, president and chief visionary officer at the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.

Milwaukee became a Kiva City in 2015 with $140,000 in matching funds from late Milwaukee entrepreneur and early-stage investor George Mosher and the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. WWBIC, which administers the Milwaukee program, has now dedicated part of employee Renee Lindner’s time to running the West Allis program.

“The city approached us and said, ‘Hey, how does Kiva work? We think a Kiva presence in West Allis would be really helpful,’” Baumann said.

“They knew that it was something that was tried and true in different areas and that they wanted to bring it as a tool to their business owners,” Lindner said.

Business owners in West Allis are eligible for zero-interest loans of up to $10,000 from Kiva, with the amount depending on length of time in business and social lending network success. Kiva loans are often given to startups or small businesses that need an extra piece of equipment, funding for a marketing campaign, or something else to help them jumpstart the business, Baumann said. The business must first raise money from friends and family on kiva.org before it is eligible for matching funds.

Lindner said she began doing outreach to main street businesses in West Allis this week, including Eden Garden and Pets, Urban Joe Cafe and Hawkins Clock Center, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Several asked for additional fliers to share with nearby business owners.

“I was actually really inspired and heartwarmed by the reactions that I got from the folks,” she said.

One West Allis business that has already received a Kiva loan is The Crimson Club, a nightclub opened by Jeff and Jennifer Krueger in September 2017. The pair raised a loan directly through Kiva.org to fund a marketing campaign and signage ahead of their opening, Lindner said. The hope is to bring the Kiva loans, now with matching funds, to more West Allis businesses that may not qualify for traditional loans.

The greater Madison area was also designated as a Kiva City in the first quarter, with $250,000 raised to get that program off the ground, Baumann said. WWBIC and a working group for Kiva Madison are still working to secure matching funds.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state renegotiate its contract with Foxconn?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Milwaukee’s crumbling cultural assets

Funding solution needed for regional attractions

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Start early with Youth Apprenticeship
Start early with Youth Apprenticeship

A great investment for any Wisconsin business seeking qualified employees

by Karen Morgan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Milwaukee Real Estate Breakfast for OneVillage Partners
The Wisconsin Club

05/14/20197:15 am-9:00 am

 Healthy Leaders, Healthy Community
Union Grove Municipal Building

05/15/201912:00 am-1:15 pm

2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Luncheon
Italian Community Center

05/15/201912:00 am

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm