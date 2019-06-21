Waukesha State Bank plans Menomonee Falls branch

Appleton Avenue location up for public hearing

by

June 21, 2019, 1:44 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/banking-finance/waukesha-state-bank-plans-menomonee-falls-branch/

Waukesha State Bank is seeking to build a branch at Appleton Avenue and Pilgrim Road in Menomonee Falls.

The bank, which has 14 existing branches in Waukesha County, this month introduced the project to the Menomonee Falls plan commission. A public hearing will be held about the project at the July 9 plan commission meeting.

A rendering of the rear of the branch submitted to the Menomonee Falls plan commission. (Rendering: AG Architecture)

The proposed one-story branch would be 7,779 square feet, and located south of a Burger King that is being constructed on the same 2.9-acre lot, next to CVS. It formerly housed Griffin Auto Dealership. CVS bought the property in 2010. Three drive-thru lanes would wrap around the back of the building, which would face Appleton Avenue. Wauwatosa-based AG Architecture Inc. is the architect on the project.

Waukesha State Bank plans to employ seven full-time and two part-time employees at the branch. Additional interior space would be rented to another “office-type” tenant. The bank would also make a free community room available to community groups.

“Our president (Ty Taylor) has had his eye on this area for quite some time, looking for just the right property, because he looks at Menomonee Falls and the growth that it has and the residents and thinks that they’re a great opportunity for us to have a community to serve,” said Marynell Costa, senior vice president and operations manager at Waukesha State Bank.

Waukesha State Bank is seeking to build a branch at Appleton Avenue and Pilgrim Road in Menomonee Falls.

The bank, which has 14 existing branches in Waukesha County, this month introduced the project to the Menomonee Falls plan commission. A public hearing will be held about the project at the July 9 plan commission meeting.

A rendering of the rear of the branch submitted to the Menomonee Falls plan commission. (Rendering: AG Architecture)

The proposed one-story branch would be 7,779 square feet, and located south of a Burger King that is being constructed on the same 2.9-acre lot, next to CVS. It formerly housed Griffin Auto Dealership. CVS bought the property in 2010. Three drive-thru lanes would wrap around the back of the building, which would face Appleton Avenue. Wauwatosa-based AG Architecture Inc. is the architect on the project.

Waukesha State Bank plans to employ seven full-time and two part-time employees at the branch. Additional interior space would be rented to another “office-type” tenant. The bank would also make a free community room available to community groups.

“Our president (Ty Taylor) has had his eye on this area for quite some time, looking for just the right property, because he looks at Menomonee Falls and the growth that it has and the residents and thinks that they’re a great opportunity for us to have a community to serve,” said Marynell Costa, senior vice president and operations manager at Waukesha State Bank.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm