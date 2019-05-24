Waukesha County Center for Growth establishes $2 million revolving loan fund

GROW Fund open to expanding businesses and residential developers in Waukesha County

by

May 24, 2019, 1:46 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/banking-finance/waukesha-county-center-for-growth-establishes-2-million-revolving-loan-fund/

The Waukesha County Center for Growth has established a new $2 million revolving loan fund aimed at spurring economic growth, the organization announced.

Town Bank, First Financial Centre and Johnson Financial Group contributed the capital to create the community development loan fund, dubbed Generating Resources and Opportunity in Waukesha County Fund. WCCG is also working to bring on more contributions to expand the GROW Fund.

It will provide loans to businesses seeking to expand in the manufacturing, service and commercial sectors in Waukesha County, as well as developers working on low- and moderate-income housing projects in Waukesha County. And the banks will receive Community Reinvestment Act credits for their contributions.

“The GROW Fund is unique because it’s designed to increase affordable housing options in Waukesha County while encouraging banks to invest in the community,” said Nate Zastrow, executive vice president and chief financial officer of First Bank Financial Centre.

The GROW Fund will be managed by the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp., and the WCCG will identify candidates for the loans.

“This shows what can happen when public and private partners work together to spark economic development,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “This tool will enhance the Waukesha County Center for Growth’s ability to connect businesses with the resources they need to grow.”

The Waukesha County Center for Growth has established a new $2 million revolving loan fund aimed at spurring economic growth, the organization announced.

Town Bank, First Financial Centre and Johnson Financial Group contributed the capital to create the community development loan fund, dubbed Generating Resources and Opportunity in Waukesha County Fund. WCCG is also working to bring on more contributions to expand the GROW Fund.

It will provide loans to businesses seeking to expand in the manufacturing, service and commercial sectors in Waukesha County, as well as developers working on low- and moderate-income housing projects in Waukesha County. And the banks will receive Community Reinvestment Act credits for their contributions.

“The GROW Fund is unique because it’s designed to increase affordable housing options in Waukesha County while encouraging banks to invest in the community,” said Nate Zastrow, executive vice president and chief financial officer of First Bank Financial Centre.

The GROW Fund will be managed by the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp., and the WCCG will identify candidates for the loans.

“This shows what can happen when public and private partners work together to spark economic development,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “This tool will enhance the Waukesha County Center for Growth’s ability to connect businesses with the resources they need to grow.”

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Want talent? Where’s your office?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm