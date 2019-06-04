TitletownTech opening this week

TitletownTech is set to open this week.

The Green Bay innovation hub, located in the 45-acre Titletown District just west of Lambeau Field, includes an innovation lab to vet new ideas, a venture studio to build startups from scratch, a $15 million to $25 million venture fund and “eatertainment” venue Topgolf Suites. It also will house some of the entrepreneurs and technologists working at the facility.

Peter Romenesko, director of the innovation lab, said at a panel discussion during the Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference this morning that the building is three days away from opening.

The opening of the $10 million, 46,000-square-foot facility, a joint project of the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft Corp., had been delayed. Announced in October 2017, it was originally slated to open in fall 2018. TitletownTech occupies 11,000 square feet on the second floor of the building, while Topgolf is on the first floor.

Both Microsoft and the Packers have an interest in keeping talent, resources and businesses in the Green Bay region, Romenesko said.

“TitletownTech…builds, grows and scales new ventures,” he said. “We prefer them to be in Wisconsin and focused on the digital space.

“We do that right across the street from Lambeau Field, another place, very similar, focusing on proximity and density. And we should be opening the building here in about three days. But we’ve been working as a full team since about September looking at lots of startups from lots of folks, including gener8tor.”

The Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference is a two-day conference being held by the Wisconsin Technology Council at The Brewery complex in Milwaukee.