Timpani Capital Management to be acquired

Agrees to join Naperville firm Calamos Investments

by

January 21, 2019, 1:03 PM

Milwaukee-based Timpani Capital Management LLC has agreed to be acquired by Naperville, Illinois-based Calamos Investments LLC.

The price of the transaction, which is pending regulatory approvals and closing conditions, was not disclosed.

Timpani is an employee-owned, boutique investment firm that specializes in small and mid-cap growth investing. It was co-founded on April 1, 2008 by Brandon Nelson, chief investment officer, with $1 million in assets under management. Timpani has grown to $300 million in assets. The company lists five employees on its website.

“At Timpani, we have always sought to put our clients first,” Nelson said. “In joining forces with Calamos, I, along with my team, will be able to remain focused on our investment mandates while we benefit from the resources and synergies of a larger company that has been serving investors for more than 40 years. Moreover, Calamos and Timpani hold similar investment philosophies, embracing active, high conviction growth investing while also sharing similar corporate cultures and values, assuring us of a smooth transition.”

Calamos is an investment management firm with a global client base. Among its investment strategies are alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income and equity. Calamos’ clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals. It has additional offices in London, New York, San Francisco and the Miami area. As of June 30, Calamos had 329 employees.

“Following a rigorous due diligence process, we are confident in the exceptional capabilities of Brandon and his team,” said John Koudounis, chief executive officer of Calamos. “With this acquisition we are gaining strong talent and innovative investment thinking that extends our growth equity platform, consistent with the firm’s long term growth strategy.”

