TAI Diagnostics launches series B funding round

Hopes to raise $15 million to $20 million

by

June 05, 2019, 10:13 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/banking-finance/tai-diagnostics-launches-series-b-funding-round/

Wauwatosa-based biotech firm TAI Diagnostics recently launched a Series B funding round in hopes of raising $15 million to $20 million, according to chief executive officer Frank Langley.

Previously, the company had raised a little more than $25 million in outside funding.

TAI provides non-invasive diagnostic tests to monitor the health of transplanted organs in the patients that have received them.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the company launched its myTAI Heart test, which uses a small blood sample to determine if a patient is at low or increased risk of rejecting a heart transplant. It works by measuring the fraction of cell-free DNA present in the bloodstream that is attributable to the transplanted heart. An elevated donor fraction is associated with an increased risk of rejection.

“We’re looking for signs of early rejection,” said Frank Langley, chief executive officer. “We have significant interest in the product.”

TAI Diagnostics is developing similar tests for lung and kidney transplants. The lung test is in development and could launch by the end of this year. The kidney test is in clinical trials and is expected to launch in 2021.

Wauwatosa-based biotech firm TAI Diagnostics recently launched a Series B funding round in hopes of raising $15 million to $20 million, according to chief executive officer Frank Langley.

Previously, the company had raised a little more than $25 million in outside funding.

TAI provides non-invasive diagnostic tests to monitor the health of transplanted organs in the patients that have received them.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the company launched its myTAI Heart test, which uses a small blood sample to determine if a patient is at low or increased risk of rejecting a heart transplant. It works by measuring the fraction of cell-free DNA present in the bloodstream that is attributable to the transplanted heart. An elevated donor fraction is associated with an increased risk of rejection.

“We’re looking for signs of early rejection,” said Frank Langley, chief executive officer. “We have significant interest in the product.”

TAI Diagnostics is developing similar tests for lung and kidney transplants. The lung test is in development and could launch by the end of this year. The kidney test is in clinical trials and is expected to launch in 2021.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which social media platform do you use the most for business?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am