State Sen. Chris Kapenga sells Milwaukee company

State Sen. Chris Kapenga has sold his Milwaukee company, Integrated Time Systems LLC. It was acquired by Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based Ascentis on March 29 for an undisclosed price.

Integrated Time administers corporate time management and attendance systems, including software, hardware and cloud hosting, under the NOVAtime and Accutronics brands. Among its products are biometric and badge clocks and web punching systems. Integrated Time has about 12 employees at offices in Milwaukee, Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco and San Antonio.

Ascentis is a human resources and payroll solutions provider. Its cloud-based system is a human capital management suite encompassing recruiting, HRIS, benefits administration, performance and learning management, payroll and workforce management tools. Ascentis has about 400 employees at offices in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Cincinnati.

Kapenga, who served as president of ITS, has owned it since 2008. In 2015, the company acquired Accutronics to widen its geographic reach and enhance its products. Kapenga plans to exit the business.

“We’re thrilled to strengthen and optimize our client offerings within the local economies in which ITS currently serves. We’re also eager to collaborate and utilize ITS’ industry expertise to help build upon and advance Ascentis’ full suite of HR technology that includes a service model that simply doesn’t exist in today’s HCM market,” Kapenga said.

The acquisition of ITS allows Ascentis to gain about 350 customers, primarily in Wisconsin, Texas, California and Chicago, that provide an upselling and cross-selling opportunity, said Brian Provost, chief executive officer of Ascentis. He expects the transition to be smooth, since ITS has been a reseller of Ascentis’ NOVAtime product for years.

“We are excited to have the ITS team join the Ascentis family. Our acquisition strategy of joining forces with the industry’s top workforce management solutions, including NOVAtime and Cincinnati Time Systems, who share our passion and commitment for unparalleled customer service, is a key ingredient to our objective of providing a la cart HR technology with the flexibility to integrate and deploy solutions and capabilities as the organization grows,” Provost said.