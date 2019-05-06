Socialeads raising $1.5 million

Social media sales platform seeks working capital

May 06, 2019, 12:48 PM

Milwaukee-based social media sales platform Socialeads Inc. is raising a $1.5 million investor round to gain working capital, according to a new SEC filing.

The startup has so far raised $75,000 from one investor in this round, which launched April 18, according to the filing.

Socialeads, which was founded in April 2018, last year raised a $750,000 seed round led by the Winnebago Seed Fund. That round also included investments from BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

Socialeads was the winner of Northwestern Mutual’s 2018 Reverse Pitch Competition, which came with an investment of up to $85,000 from the insurance giant.

Established by Larry Hitchcock, an entrepreneur, and solutions architect Matthew Salzer, Socialeads is a software platform built to help Northwestern Mutual address its salesperson market potential and referral friction challenges. It can analyze social media data using machine learning and data science to find the ideal potential clients in a salesperson’s social media networks.

Hitchcock, Winnebago Seed Fund and Northwestern Mutual all did not respond to requests for comment this morning.

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Start early with Youth Apprenticeship
Start early with Youth Apprenticeship

A great investment for any Wisconsin business seeking qualified employees

by Karen Morgan

