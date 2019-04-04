Snap-On acquires New Jersey rescue toolmaker

April 04, 2019, 11:11 AM

Kenosha-based Snap-On Inc. has acquired Rockaway, New Jersey-based Power Hawk Technologies Inc. for about $8 million in cash.

Snap-On manufactures professional power and hand tools and equipment used in car dealerships and shops, aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction and other industries. It reported $3.7 billion in revenue, and $696.2 million in net income for 2018.

Power Hawk manufactures rescue tools and equipment for military, government, fire, rescue and emergency use. Among them are power tools used to stabilize and cut into vehicles in emergency situations.

Snap-On plans to integrate Power Hawk with its Commercial & Industrial Group.

“The acquisition enhances and expands Snap-on’s capabilities in providing solutions that make work easier for serious professionals who apply their skills in workplaces of consequence, where the costs and penalties of failure are high,” the company said in a release.

