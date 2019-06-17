SC Johnson buying Sun Bum brand

Company sells sun protection, hair care and lip care products

June 17, 2019, 10:07 AM

Racine-based SC Johnson announced Friday that it plans to buy California-based Sun Bum for an undisclosed price.

Founded in 2010, Sun Bum has offices in Cocoa Beach, Florida and Encinitas, California. The company sells a line of personal care products including sun protection, hair care and lip care products.

The deal also includes the Baby Bum brand of sun protection and baby care products. Sun Bum sun care products are made and filled in Florida while Baby Bum products are made in Australia, according to the company’s website.

“The Sun Bum brand is a welcome addition to our portfolio of trusted products,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “It also expands our robust selection of fast-growing, on-trend products like Babyganics, Method, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day and Caldrea that appeal to consumers and their families.”

Terms of the deal, which is pending regulatory approval, were not disclosed.

