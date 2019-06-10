SBA Loans: April 2019

June 10, 2019, 4:06 AM

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the following loan guarantees in April:

Milwaukee County

Al Hafez Enterprises LLC, 6800 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, $598,000, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co.;

Buzz & Suds Corp., 120 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek, $337,000, The Huntington National Bank;

Buzz & Suds Corp., 120 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek, $30,000, The Huntington National Bank;

D&M Heating and Air Conditioning SSG LLC, 4227 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, $350,000, Sunset Bank & Savings;

H & S Enterprises LLC, 6001 N. Teutonia Ave., Milwaukee, $1 million, Byline Bank;

MKE MindBody Wellness Inc., 3174 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, $50,000, Celtic Bank Corp.;

MKE Tuk Tuk LLC, 6650 W. State St., Unit #2, Milwaukee, $48,700, Associated Bank;

New Paradise Realty Inc., 7625 W. Appleton Ave., Milwaukee, $722,000, First Chatham Bank;

Old Hwy. 70 LLC, 9287 N. Broadmoor Road, Bayside, $150,000, United Midwest Savings Bank;

Poiema Automation Inc., 8331 W. Calumet Road, Milwaukee, $100,000, Wells Fargo Bank;

Self Storage LLC, 6003-6045 Teutonia Ave., Milwaukee, $987,500, Byline Bank;

The Chef’s Table LLC, 500 S. Third St, Milwaukee, $341,600, Wisconsin Bank & Trust;

Ozaukee County

RW Shaw Construction Services, 1306 Sixth Ave., Grafton, $150,000, First Home Bank;

RW Shaw Construction Services LLC, W75 N846 Tower Ave., Cedarburg, $150,000, First Home Bank;

SP Mart LLC, 223 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington, $1.3 million, Byline Bank;

Racine County

CheddarHead Holdings-2 LLC, 2860 S. Green Bay Road, Suite 300, Mount Pleasant, $150,000, Old Plank Trail Community Bank;

Kessler Irrigation and Lawn, 34622 63rd St., Burlington, $162,800, Associated Bank;

Ross Holdings LLC, 8420 County Highway V, Caledonia, $208,000, WBD Inc.;

Tanin Auto LLC, 7012 State Road 31, Suite 100, Racine, $125,000, Educators Credit Union;

Sheboygan County

Odd Jobs Plumbing LLC, W. 8006 Highway SS, Adell, $54,500, Landmark Credit Union;

Walworth County

Aqua Revival LLC, 1417 Racine St. Unit D, Delavan, $350,000, Falcon National Bank;

Aqua Revival LLC, 1417 Racine St. Unit D, Delavan, $2.1 million, Falcon National Bank;

PolyPail Inc., 1615 Grebby St., Delavan, $194,600, BMO Harris Bank;

Washington

County

Elite Tool & Manufacturing LLC, N171 W21048 Industrial Drive, Jackson, $450,000, Cornerstone Community Bank;

Elite Tool & Manufacturing LLC, N171 W21048 Industrial Drive, Jackson, $100,000, Cornerstone Community Bank;

Legacy Subs LLC, N96 W15360 County Line Road, Germantown, $260,000, BMO Harris Bank;

Maxmar LLC, 2325 Richfield Parkway, Richfield, $977,000, WBD Inc.;

Techplex LLC, N115 W19150 Edison Drive, Germantown, $286,000, WBD Inc.;

Waukesha County

BG Holdings II LLC, 2350 Corporate Drive, Waukesha, $1.5 million, WBD Inc.;

Blocker LLC, 200 W. Summit Ave., Wales, $226,700, Waukesha State Bank;

Board Together LLC, W189 S7773 Racine Ave., Muskego, $78,600, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;

Centec Security Systems Inc., W33 N727 Westmound Drive, Waukesha, $100,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Cranker Real Estate LLC, W226 N735 Eastmound Drive, Waukesha, $570,000, Waukesha State Bank;

DeMore’s Innovative Design Inc., N56 W19868 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls, $50,000, Associated Bank;

Go Pak LLC, 206 Enterprise Road, Suite Five, Delafield, $1.3 million, WBD Inc.;

Hometowne Windows & Doors Inc., 2911 South 160th St., New Berlin, $19,800, Landmark Credit Union;

Irrigation Works Inc., W244 S8440 Industrial Drive, Big Bend, $340,000, The Huntington National Bank;

Irrigation Works Inc., W244 S8440 Industrial Drive, Big Bend, $25,000, The Huntington National Bank;

Jahnke & Jahnke Assoc. LLC, 711 W. Moreland Boulevard, Waukesha, $168,000, Fifth Third Bank;

Little John Property LLC, S34 W29942 Little John Drive, Genesee, $214,000, WBD Inc.;

Marcomatic Industrial Controls Inc., W134 N5345 Campbell Drive, Menomonee Falls, $4.4 million, Byline Bank;

OFP Ingredients LLC, 140 S. Concord St., Oconomowoc, $1 million, Capitol Bank;

R2 Properties LLC, 1904 MacArthur Road, Waukesha, $262,000, WBD Inc.;

Saave Organization LLC, 1005 Richards Road, Suite E, Hartland, $100,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;

Silver Summit Inc., 921 Friedman Drive, Waukesha, $35,000, U.S. Bank;

The Anxiety Center Acquisition LLC, 15850 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 208, Brookfield, $250,000, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.;

Village Primary Care Providers LLC, 1111 Delafield St., Suite 219, Waukesha, $20,000, U.S. Bank.

