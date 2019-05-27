Ross Leinweber

What I'm Listening To

by

May 27, 2019, 3:16 AM

Ross Leinweber

Founder, Bold Coast Capital

Ross Leinweber listens to a number of podcasts, but his favorite is “The Twenty Minute VC” because of its time-efficient, structured approach.

Host Harry Stebbings gets some of the most lucrative industry guests, said Leinweber, founder of Milwaukee venture capital firm Bold Coast Capital.

“He’s been doing it for an extended period of time so he’s established and because he’s an established player who’s been around for a period of time, he gets great guests,” Leinweber said.

When he has a spare minute (or 20, in this case), Leinweber likes to devote it to discovery on topics of interest to him. This one is right in his wheelhouse – and it doesn’t hurt that Stebbings has an interesting British accent.

“I think they give you great perspective on the mindsets of investors and business builders,” Leinweber said.

Hearing the emotion in the voice of an investor describing his or her journey makes podcasts a great medium for this topic, he said.

The Twenty Minute VC

Host: Harry Stebbings

