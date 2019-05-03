Nissen Staffing Continuum acquired by Milwaukee firm

Waukesha staffing company joins 6th Avenue Group

May 03, 2019, 1:28 PM

Waukesha-based Nissen Staffing Continuum Inc. has been acquired by Milwaukee-based 6th Avenue Group. The transaction closed May 1 for an undisclosed price.

Nissen Staffing’s Waukesha headquarters.

Nissen, a staffing and workforce optimization services provider, was founded in 1997 by Scott Nissen. It aids clients in both talent attraction and retention, with performance management systems and training programs.

Nissen, which has 30 employees, will retain its branding and all of its offices – in Waukesha, West Allis, Cudahy and Pewaukee – in the integration. Scott Nissen, who owned Nissen Staffing, will stay on as a consultant. His son, Josh Nissen, was manager of business strategy at Nissen, and will now serve as vice president of finance and administration.

6th Avenue Group, which offers human capital, technology and go-to-market assistance, targets the manufacturing and distribution sector. The company has three employees and a national client base. Its owner Kim Korth will retain her role as president and chief executive officer.

“What we’re looking to do is leverage technology enhancements with resources and competencies that we don’t carry internally, but 6th Avenue Group does from their travels and existing skillsets,” Josh Nissen said.

“We’ve found a partner with a similar DNA and focus that will allow us to position our organization for the next stage of growth and leverage our mutual capabilities so we can continue to strengthen our value-added solutions for our clients,” Scott Nissen said in a statement.

