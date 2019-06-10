MMAC announces Future 50 winners

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and its Council of Small Business Executives have announced the winners of the 2019 Future 50 Awards.

Established in 1988, the annual program recognizes the fastest-growing companies in southeastern Wisconsin. The list, created using a proprietary financial analysis formula, includes independently-owned companies headquartered in the seven-county Milwaukee region that demonstrate significant growth in both revenue and employment over the past three years. A company can win up to three times.

This year’s Future 50 includes 12 manufacturers, 10 construction firms, eight business/professional firms, six information technology businesses, five finance/insurance/real estate companies, three health services firms, three leisure/hospitality businesses, two wholesale/retail trade companies and one other firm. Thirty-two of the companies are first-time winners.

The manufacturer count is a shift from the last two years, when construction firms led the way.

In terms of size, 36 of the 50 are mid-sized, with between 15 and 74 employees. And 38 of the companies have revenues between $1 million and $25 million.

Combined 2018 total employment was 3,156 and revenues for 2018 were $927.2 million, up 28% from last year’s winners. The winners project a 22% increase in 2019 revenue, and a 4% increase in employment year-over-year.

“The Milwaukee region is a place where we never stopped designing and making things, and our continued strength in manufacturing is well-represented on this year’s Future 50 list,” said Stephanie Hall, executive director of COSBE. “Other traditional strengths, such as construction, remain well-represented. But our region’s economy isn’t defined solely by a few industries. In fact, we had so many 2019 applicants in a broad category we previously identified as ‘other’ that we decided to add several new sub-categories this year.”

The 2019 Future 50 Award winners are:

360 Degrees, Milwaukee

AccuTrans Group, Milwaukee

ADVENT, Milwaukee

All Occasions Catering/Bubbs BBQ, Big Bend

American Construction Services Inc., West Bend

AMI Information Systems, Mount Pleasant

Arrow Sewing Cabinets, Delavan

Brunch, Milwaukee

Central Standard Craft Distillery, Milwaukee

Cleary Gull Inc., Milwaukee

Current Electric Co., Brookfield

Custom Wire Technologies Inc., Port Washington

Dersē, Milwaukee

Diversified Design and Manufacturing Inc., Mukwonago

Enviro-Safe Resource Recovery, Germantown

Equips, Brookfield

FareTemps, Milwaukee

Geneva Supply, Delavan

Glenn Rieder Inc., West Allis

Good City Brewing LLC, Milwaukee

Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency Inc., Brookfield

Heritage Senior Living LLC, West Allis

InCheck Inc., Wauwatosa

Interstate Roof Systems Consultants Inc., New Berlin

James Imaging Systems, Brookfield

Kowal Investment Group LLC, Waukesha

Lemberg, Brookfield

Magellan Promotions, West Allis

Mindful Staffing Solutions LLC, Milwaukee

Moore Construction Services LLC, Menomonee Falls

PartsBadger LLC, Cedarburg

Plasti-Coil/Tri-Tec, Lake Geneva

Price Erecting Co., Milwaukee

Rent College Pads Inc., Milwaukee

Rocket Clicks, Menomonee Falls

Sanborn Tube Sales of WI Inc., Pewaukee

Scas Management Group LLC, Milwaukee

Spectrum Investment Advisors, Mequon

Spike Brewing Equipment, Milwaukee

SRH, Milwaukee

Tall Guy and a Grill Catering, West Allis

TESCHGlobal, Grafton

The American Deposit Management Co., Pewaukee

The Cabinetree of WI Inc., Brookfield

Titus Talent Strategies, Milwaukee

Tuna Traffic LLC, Caledonia

VJS Construction Services, Pewaukee

Vulcan GMS, Milwaukee

Warehouse-Lighting COM LLC, New Berlin

Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co., New Berlin

The Future 50 winners will be recognized at an awards luncheon on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. BizTimes Media is the media sponsor of the program. For more information or to register, click here.