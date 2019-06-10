MMAC announces Future 50 winners

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and its Council of Small Business Executives have announced the winners of the 2019 Future 50 Awards.
Established in 1988, the annual program recognizes the fastest-growing companies in southeastern Wisconsin. The list, created using a proprietary financial analysis formula, includes independently-owned companies headquartered in the seven-county Milwaukee region that demonstrate significant growth in both revenue and employment over the past three years. A company can win up to three times.
This year’s Future 50 includes 12 manufacturers, 10 construction firms, eight business/professional firms, six information technology businesses, five finance/insurance/real estate companies, three health services firms, three leisure/hospitality businesses, two wholesale/retail trade companies and one other firm. Thirty-two of the companies are first-time winners.
The manufacturer count is a shift from the last two years, when construction firms led the way.
In terms of size, 36 of the 50 are mid-sized, with between 15 and 74 employees. And 38 of the companies have revenues between $1 million and $25 million.
Combined 2018 total employment was 3,156 and revenues for 2018 were $927.2 million, up 28% from last year’s winners. The winners project a 22% increase in 2019 revenue, and a 4% increase in employment year-over-year.
“The Milwaukee region is a place where we never stopped designing and making things, and our continued strength in manufacturing is well-represented on this year’s Future 50 list,” said Stephanie Hall, executive director of COSBE. “Other traditional strengths, such as construction, remain well-represented. But our region’s economy isn’t defined solely by a few industries. In fact, we had so many 2019 applicants in a broad category we previously identified as ‘other’ that we decided to add several new sub-categories this year.”
The 2019 Future 50 Award winners are:
- 360 Degrees, Milwaukee
- AccuTrans Group, Milwaukee
- ADVENT, Milwaukee
- All Occasions Catering/Bubbs BBQ, Big Bend
- American Construction Services Inc., West Bend
- AMI Information Systems, Mount Pleasant
- Arrow Sewing Cabinets, Delavan
- Brunch, Milwaukee
- Central Standard Craft Distillery, Milwaukee
- Cleary Gull Inc., Milwaukee
- Current Electric Co., Brookfield
- Custom Wire Technologies Inc., Port Washington
- Dersē, Milwaukee
- Diversified Design and Manufacturing Inc., Mukwonago
- Enviro-Safe Resource Recovery, Germantown
- Equips, Brookfield
- FareTemps, Milwaukee
- Geneva Supply, Delavan
- Glenn Rieder Inc., West Allis
- Good City Brewing LLC, Milwaukee
- Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency Inc., Brookfield
- Heritage Senior Living LLC, West Allis
- InCheck Inc., Wauwatosa
- Interstate Roof Systems Consultants Inc., New Berlin
- James Imaging Systems, Brookfield
- Kowal Investment Group LLC, Waukesha
- Lemberg, Brookfield
- Magellan Promotions, West Allis
- Mindful Staffing Solutions LLC, Milwaukee
- Moore Construction Services LLC, Menomonee Falls
- PartsBadger LLC, Cedarburg
- Plasti-Coil/Tri-Tec, Lake Geneva
- Price Erecting Co., Milwaukee
- Rent College Pads Inc., Milwaukee
- Rocket Clicks, Menomonee Falls
- Sanborn Tube Sales of WI Inc., Pewaukee
- Scas Management Group LLC, Milwaukee
- Spectrum Investment Advisors, Mequon
- Spike Brewing Equipment, Milwaukee
- SRH, Milwaukee
- Tall Guy and a Grill Catering, West Allis
- TESCHGlobal, Grafton
- The American Deposit Management Co., Pewaukee
- The Cabinetree of WI Inc., Brookfield
- Titus Talent Strategies, Milwaukee
- Tuna Traffic LLC, Caledonia
- VJS Construction Services, Pewaukee
- Vulcan GMS, Milwaukee
- Warehouse-Lighting COM LLC, New Berlin
- Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co., New Berlin
The Future 50 winners will be recognized at an awards luncheon on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. BizTimes Media is the media sponsor of the program. For more information or to register, click here.
