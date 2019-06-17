Komatsu Mining acquires Canadian underground mining manufacturer

Timberock International is based in Ontario

June 17, 2019

Milwaukee-based Komatsu Mining Corp has acquired Ontario-based Timberock International Ltd., a manufacturer of drilling and bolting components for underground hard rock mining.

“Timberock’s history of customer driven product innovation and focus on service makes them a great complement to our existing business,” said Josh Wagner, vice president of Komatsu Mining hard rock solutions. “This acquisition expands our range of offerings for drilling and bolting products, and provides exciting product development and synergy opportunities.”

Komatsu acquired Joy Global in 2017 and established Milwaukee as the headquarters of Komatsu Mining Corp. The company is planning to build a $285 million headquarters in Milwaukee’s Harbor District.

A company spokesperson said there would be no local impact from the acquisition. Joy Global’s Milwaukee operations historically focused on surface mining.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

