Germantown-based Preceptor Health Care acquired by California company

Preceptor Health Care, a Germantown-based provider of home health care and hospice services, has been acquired by an affiliate of The Ensign Group, Inc.

Cornerstone Healthcare, Inc., an affiliate of Mission Viejo, Calif.-based skilled nursing, home health care and assisted living communities holding group Ensign, announced Thursday it has acquired the assets of Preceptor Health Care, effective June 1. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This strategic acquisition allows Cornerstone to partner with Ensign’s skilled nursing and senior living facilities in the area,” said Christopher Christensen, president and chief executive officer of Ensign. “Providing this full range of services gives us a unique opportunity to improve outcomes and reduce re-hospitalization rates for those patients who entrust us with their care.”

Preceptor Health Care is an umbrella organization for three companies: Mueller Therapy, which provides in-home physical therapy, occupational and speech therapy; Easy Living Home Health Care, which provides skilled nursing services; and Serenity Hospice Care, which provides an in-home hospice care team of medical directors, nurses, social workers, chaplains and bereavement specialists.

Preceptor’s services are provided in homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities in 20 Wisconsin counties.

In addition to the company’s corporate office in Germantown, Preceptor has offices in Kiel, Portage and Random Lake. Preceptor has 150 staff members, according to its website. Representatives with Preceptor were not immediately available for comment Thursday.

“Preceptor has a deeply committed team that has set a high standard for providing exceptional home health, hospice, and therapy services in eastern Wisconsin,” said Daniel Walker, president and chief executive officer of Cornerstone. “We are pleased to continue and seek to enhance the strong community partnerships with hospitals, physician groups, skilled nursing facilities and senior living communities, including some of our own Ensign affiliates, as we seek to provide life changing service to patients across eastern Wisconsin.”

Ensign’s portfolio includes 198 skilled nursing operations.