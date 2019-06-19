Furey Filter & Pump acquired by Ohio firm

Germantown company to join Ohio Transmission Corp.

June 19, 2019, 12:58 PM

Germantown-based Furey Filter & Pump has been acquired by Columbus, Ohio-based Ohio Transmission Corp.

Furey Filter & Pump, founded in 1956, manufactures, distributes and services pumps and filtration products and systems. Also included in the transaction is its Twin Cities subsidiary, PSI Engineering, which is a distributor of pumps, filters, mechanical seals and valves. The company has a total of 65 employees in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

OTC plans to integrate Furey as a division of its OTP Industrial Solutions business, which offers technical sales and service for industrial automation, motion control, fluid power, pumps, spray finishing, sealant and adhesive application and power transmission systems and products. Furey and PSI will retain their branding and management in the integration.

George Furey, president of Furey Filter & Pump, said the merger will benefit employees, customers and suppliers.

“We strive to safely deliver quality products, engineering expertise and technical support as well as repair and field services to the market,” Furey said. “OTC provides resources that will enhance our ability to deliver those objectives. Our employees will also benefit from training and growth opportunities as well as the availability of marketing and sales tools for customer and project recognition. Ultimately, our customers will benefit from OTC’s commitment to providing the products and services that the customers need when they need them.”

OTC now has about 1,000 employees at 37 locations and 18 service shops nationwide.

“Furey Filter & Pump and PSI Engineering have been well-respected solutions providers in their markets for several decades,” said Matt Piatt, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Ohio Transmission Corp. “They have carved an excellent market position for themselves by providing exceptional customer service and superior engineering support to their customers over the years, and they have some unique capabilities to design and manufacture complete fluid-handling systems. The addition of Furey Filter & Pump and PSI Engineering to the OTC family will provide even better service and greater capabilities to all of our customers.”

