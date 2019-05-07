Frontdesk plans $2.5 million Series A round

Corporate homesharing startup to add seven more cities this year

by

May 07, 2019, 10:27 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/banking-finance/frontdesk-launches-2-5-million-series-a-round/

Milwaukee corporate homesharing startup Frontdesk LLC is planning a $2.5 million Series A round.

A FrontDesk corporate rental unit.

The company in October closed on a $1 million seed round and in March completed a $500,000 convertible bridge round from inside investors. Now, Frontdesk aims to secure a lead investor for a series A this summer, said Jesse DePinto, chief growth officer.

Frontdesk manages private home rentals for corporate travelers. It has more than 60 employees, 20 of whom are full-time. The startup has been growing quickly in recent months, and has reached $600,000 in monthly recurring revenue. It has 200 suites in eight cities, with plans to expand to another seven cities by the end of the year.

Among its seed investors is Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry and Jon Lancaster, managing director at Madison-based family office Lancaster Investments.

Frontdesk was founded in January 2017 by DePinto and chief executive officer Kyle Weatherly. It targets short-term business and personal travelers, leasing apartments in upscale, non-touristy neighborhoods and then subletting them to guests and providing on-site management of the properties.

Milwaukee corporate homesharing startup Frontdesk LLC is planning a $2.5 million Series A round.

A FrontDesk corporate rental unit.

The company in October closed on a $1 million seed round and in March completed a $500,000 convertible bridge round from inside investors. Now, Frontdesk aims to secure a lead investor for a series A this summer, said Jesse DePinto, chief growth officer.

Frontdesk manages private home rentals for corporate travelers. It has more than 60 employees, 20 of whom are full-time. The startup has been growing quickly in recent months, and has reached $600,000 in monthly recurring revenue. It has 200 suites in eight cities, with plans to expand to another seven cities by the end of the year.

Among its seed investors is Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry and Jon Lancaster, managing director at Madison-based family office Lancaster Investments.

Frontdesk was founded in January 2017 by DePinto and chief executive officer Kyle Weatherly. It targets short-term business and personal travelers, leasing apartments in upscale, non-touristy neighborhoods and then subletting them to guests and providing on-site management of the properties.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state renegotiate its contract with Foxconn?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Milwaukee’s crumbling cultural assets

Funding solution needed for regional attractions

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Start early with Youth Apprenticeship
Start early with Youth Apprenticeship

A great investment for any Wisconsin business seeking qualified employees

by Karen Morgan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Milwaukee Real Estate Breakfast for OneVillage Partners
The Wisconsin Club

05/14/20197:15 am-9:00 am

 Healthy Leaders, Healthy Community
Union Grove Municipal Building

05/15/201912:00 am-1:15 pm

2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Luncheon
Italian Community Center

05/15/201912:00 am

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm