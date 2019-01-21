Founder sells trucking company J&B Express

Mark Werner buys Racine business from John Kleinschmidt

by

January 21, 2019, 1:54 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/banking-finance/founder-sells-trucking-company-jb-express/

Founder John Kleinschmidt has sold his Racine-based trucking company, J&B Express LLC, to Mark Werner and a silent partner.

Mark Werner and John Kleinschmidt

The full transaction price was not disclosed, but the real estate portion of the deal totaled $610,000, Werner said.

J&B provides trucking and logistics for the food and produce industry in southeastern Wisconsin. It has five full-time employees, one part-time employee and 14 independent contractor drivers. Kleinschmidt, 71, started the company in 2000 after working as an executive at the former Consolidated Freightways for more than 25 years, Werner said. He will stay on as a consultant for at least a year before retiring.

Werner, 37, has worked as a logistics manager for Palermo’s Pizza, an inbound logistics RFP director for Tesla, an SAP SD analyst at NABCO Entrances Inc., a region manager for Amazon Prime Now, logistics/transportation for DRS Technologies and a logistics analyst for FedEx Ground. He is a U.S. Army veteran, and specializes in transportation network optimization, sourcing carriers and contract negotiations.

Werner has established Kuhlhaus Logistics Systems as the parent company of J&B Express, but plans to retain the J&B branding. He now serves as president and general manager of KLS, and plans to integrate his technology background with the company’s transportation management system. Long-term, Werner hopes to build a refrigerated/frozen warehouse to provide storage services, too.

J&B, which has about 20 trucks, mainly transports frozen food that is manufactured in southeastern Wisconsin to warehouses in the northeast and southeast regions of the U.S. Werner plans to expand the company’s reach by growing to 50 trucks and new contracts with grocers and food producers across the country, he said.

Based at 1913 Melvin Ave. in Racine, J&B has a 5,700-square-foot facility with two main bays for trucks and about 1,600 square feet of office space.

J&B’s contractor business model is a competitive advantage, because it helps develop driver loyalty and keeps them in a quality, well-maintained truck, Werner said.

“The business model that John put together, how he interacts with the drivers, sets them up as an independent contractor, is unique,” Werner said. “Trucking companies are competing with construction companies, for example, for that same type of workforce, so we want to position ourselves to incentivize them to come work for us.”

Founder John Kleinschmidt has sold his Racine-based trucking company, J&B Express LLC, to Mark Werner and a silent partner.

Mark Werner and John Kleinschmidt

The full transaction price was not disclosed, but the real estate portion of the deal totaled $610,000, Werner said.

J&B provides trucking and logistics for the food and produce industry in southeastern Wisconsin. It has five full-time employees, one part-time employee and 14 independent contractor drivers. Kleinschmidt, 71, started the company in 2000 after working as an executive at the former Consolidated Freightways for more than 25 years, Werner said. He will stay on as a consultant for at least a year before retiring.

Werner, 37, has worked as a logistics manager for Palermo’s Pizza, an inbound logistics RFP director for Tesla, an SAP SD analyst at NABCO Entrances Inc., a region manager for Amazon Prime Now, logistics/transportation for DRS Technologies and a logistics analyst for FedEx Ground. He is a U.S. Army veteran, and specializes in transportation network optimization, sourcing carriers and contract negotiations.

Werner has established Kuhlhaus Logistics Systems as the parent company of J&B Express, but plans to retain the J&B branding. He now serves as president and general manager of KLS, and plans to integrate his technology background with the company’s transportation management system. Long-term, Werner hopes to build a refrigerated/frozen warehouse to provide storage services, too.

J&B, which has about 20 trucks, mainly transports frozen food that is manufactured in southeastern Wisconsin to warehouses in the northeast and southeast regions of the U.S. Werner plans to expand the company’s reach by growing to 50 trucks and new contracts with grocers and food producers across the country, he said.

Based at 1913 Melvin Ave. in Racine, J&B has a 5,700-square-foot facility with two main bays for trucks and about 1,600 square feet of office space.

J&B’s contractor business model is a competitive advantage, because it helps develop driver loyalty and keeps them in a quality, well-maintained truck, Werner said.

“The business model that John put together, how he interacts with the drivers, sets them up as an independent contractor, is unique,” Werner said. “Trucking companies are competing with construction companies, for example, for that same type of workforce, so we want to position ourselves to incentivize them to come work for us.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you support a sales tax increase to pay for numerous Milwaukee County capital projects including the Milwaukee Public Museum, Mitchell Park Domes, parks and others?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Slowdown ahead

Economic Trends 2019

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Make 2019 the year you got real
Make 2019 the year you got real

Establish how much you need for retirement, and then follow through

by Dave Spano

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Executive Leadership Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

03/21/20197:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

01/24/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Innovative Hiring and Recruiting Practices
ManpowerGroup Headquarters

01/30/20197:30 am-9:00 am

Ms. Creative Class
Schlitz Park

01/30/20196:00 pm-8:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Embracing Change
Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery

02/07/20192:30 pm-6:00 pm