Five Wisconsin firms again among Fortune’s “Most Admired Companies”

Five Wisconsin firms were again named among Fortune magazine’s 2019 list of “The World’s Most Admired Companies.”

The five Wisconsin companies are the same ones that were on the list last year: Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s, Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup, Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., Oshkosh-based Oskhosh Corp. and Brookfield-based Fiserv.

Kohl’s ranked 5th in the general merchandisers industry.

ManpowerGroup ranked 3rd in the diversified outsourcing services industry.

Fiserv ranked 3rd in the financial data services industry.

Northwestern Mutual ranked 4th in the insurance: life and health industry.

Oshkosh Corp. ranked 5th in the construction and farm machinery industry.

The top five ranked overall companies were: Apple, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Walt Disney and Starbucks.

Fortune considers the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in its Global 500 list with revenues of $10 billion or more for the Most Admired Companies rankings. The best-regarded companies are grouped in 52 industries.

This is the 17th time ManpowerGroup has made the list.

“We’re pleased to be recognized as a leader in our industry and one of the world’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune,” said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup chairman and CEO. “This recognition of our global expertise and commitment to doing well by doing good is particularly meaningful as we know it’s important to our people and our clients. We know from our research too that purpose matters to all, from boomers to millennials. This accolade is testament to our people who are delivering on our commitment to connecting millions of people to meaningful work, upskilling them and developing inclusive work environments every day.”

Fiserv has made the list 8 out of the last 10 years.

“Earning this distinction is a tremendous point of pride for Fiserv, which reflects the commitment to excellence of our more than 23,000 associates who bring their best to our clients every day,” said Jeffery Yabuki, president and chief executive officer.

Northwestern Mutual secured the number one ranking in the “Quality of Products and Services” and “Financial Soundness” categories.

“It’s an honor to once again be named one of the most admired companies in our industry by Fortune magazine,” said John Schlifske, Northwestern Mutual chairman and CEO. “For more than 160 years, we have been dedicated to helping our clients plan for the most important moments in their lives and achieve financial security. We’re proud to be recognized by industry experts and our peers as we continue our commitment to delivering our clients a leading financial planning experience, exceptional product value and financial strength.”

This is the second time Oshkosh Corp. has made the list.

“We’re humbled to achieve this recognition for the second consecutive year,” said Wilson R. Jones, Oshkosh Corp. president and chief executive officer. “It’s an exciting time for Oshkosh Corporation as we continue to grow our People First culture and deliver value for our customers and shareholders.”