Cornerstone Community Bank opens Slinger office

Grafton-based Cornerstone Community Bank this week opened a new office in Slinger.

Founded in 1990, this is the family-owned bank’s third branch location. It has existing offices in Grafton and Menomonee Falls.

The company established the Slinger branch at 1155 E. Commerce Blvd., Suite 101, in about 1,500 square feet of leased office space, said Paul Foy, president.

“It’s going to be a low overhead operation, for sure. It’s almost more of a loan office, although we do accept deposits there,” Foy said.

Cornerstone has hired Ben Becker as vice president-senior commercial lender, working out of the Slinger office. He was previously senior vice president, manager of business banking at First Citizens Bank in Milwaukee. Earlier in his career, Becker worked as vice president and senior lending officer at First National Bank of Hartford; vice president of commercial banking at Oconomowoc-based First Bank Financial Centre; and vice president of commercial banking at First Business Bank-Milwaukee.

Chris Zirbes, vice president-senior commercial lender, and lenders Todd Novotny and Chris Boucher will work with Becker to expand Cornerstone’s commercial real estate and business loan portfolio.

“There’s been a lot of consolidation in our industry and that leaves small businesses looking for a community bank,” Foy said. “And we just found a void in that particular market that presented an opportunity for us.”

